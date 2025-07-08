Trend indicator AI
- Göstergeler
- Ramil Minniakhmetov
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Good
This is a great indicator for trading manually. It shows trend reversals and potential entry points. Together with the manual and helpful infos I can make much better and more profitable trade decisions. I bought it together with Trend AI EA (great EA!) to have something to trade manually and automatically as I please.
I used Trend AI in multichart setups 4 pairs at once. It didn’t slow down or lag the charts which says good things about the efficiency of the code. The alerts and arrows stayed responsive and on point
simple and reliable indicator i can say!! not my first product from the author ramil and not my last too!! thanks for the great help
I tried it on crypto (BTCUSD) and forex. In strong trending phases it worked well.. In choppy markets it sometimes gave signals that faded but overall the “no repaint” claim held up in my strategy
On lower timeframes M15 M30 the indicator remains surprisingly disciplined. it avoids false signals in consolidation phases. But when the trend starts to form ...the alerts are pretty quick and useful.THANKS RAMILL!!!
This indicator isn’t flashy....it just tells you when the trend direction changes, and gives you clear entries. I pair it with higher timeframes like H4 or H1 for confirmation. Simple approac and clean results...
my experience of my first week of using it, I saw a noticeable improvement in my trade entries and exits. I also reached out to the developer Ramil with a couple of setup questions, and his response was super fast and helpful !! great customer service. I also use the trend AI EA which work fine for me until now.. i will update my reviews later on the days
The signals appear right when momentum is shifting, giving me the edge to catch bigger moves. I’ve used it during both London and New York sessions and it’s accurate in both high and medium volatility markets.
the logic behind it actually holds up. Definitely one of the few indicators worth the hype.really recommended !!! add it to your strategy and you won't regret. you can use it in 1h and 4h timeframe to confirm the trend and in 15 mins for entries
I use Trend AI as the core confirmation tool in my custom trading system. It doesn’t repaint, it gives strong directional signals, and it blends well with support/resistance and price action setups. If you’re building your own strategy, this is a reliable piece of the puzzle.especially for gold in different timeframe.
I’m still new to trading, and most indicators confuse me. But this one? It’s super beginner-friendly. Clean signals, no clutter, and easy setup. Yet it still performs at a level that even advanced traders would benefit from. Highly recommended if you're just starting out and want something reliable! thanks ramil also for supporting!!
The trend indicator AI shows trends and entry points with great accuracy. I trade gold on the 15-minute and 1-hour charts, and I am very satisfied.
Before I found Trend AI, I was constantly overtrading — jumping into the market at the wrong times. This indicator gave me structure and patience. Now I wait for confirmed signals and follow the flow of the trend. My trades are fewer, but way more profitable.
What I appreciate most about the Trend AI Indicator isn’t just the entry signals. it’s the clarity it brings to my overall risk management strategy. Highly recommend if you're looking to bring structure and discipline into your trades.
Simplicity meets intelligence here. The UI is clean, the signals are timely, and it's surprisingly accurate. I've tested it on forex majors and metals. Best results I’ve seen were on gold and most currency pairs. Would recommend it for both beginners and advanced traders.
rend AI Indicator has become part of my daily setup. The buy/sell signals are clear, and the AI logic behind them gives me confidence in execution. I tested it in both ranging and trending markets – works better in trends (as expected), but still holds well in choppy conditions.i will keep testing it until next week.
I trade gold daily on the M30 and H1 charts, and this tool has elevated my decision making. The signals aren’t too frequent (which I appreciate), but when they come, they usually lead to strong moves. Combine it with proper risk management and this tool will shine...
