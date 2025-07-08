Trend indicator AI

Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar.
Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmelerinden faydalanmalarını sağlar.

Önemli Avantajlar:

· MT4 ve MT5 üzerinde çalışır.

· Açık AL veya SAT sinyalleri

· Yeniden boyamaz

· Tüm varlıklarda çalışır

Ayarlar ve Girişler:

Tüm varlıklar için varsayılan ayarlar önerilir. İnci
İncelemeler 57
Mariya Smiranova
18
Mariya Smiranova 2025.09.27 21:01 
 

On lower timeframes M15 M30 the indicator remains surprisingly disciplined. it avoids false signals in consolidation phases. But when the trend starts to form ...the alerts are pretty quick and useful.THANKS RAMILL!!!

DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:47 
 

Good

mmorris
97
mmorris 2025.09.11 18:48 
 

This is a great indicator for trading manually. It shows trend reversals and potential entry points. Together with the manual and helpful infos I can make much better and more profitable trade decisions. I bought it together with Trend AI EA (great EA!) to have something to trade manually and automatically as I please.

Arun Sandro
21
Arun Sandro 2025.09.27 21:41 
 

I used Trend AI in multichart setups 4 pairs at once. It didn’t slow down or lag the charts which says good things about the efficiency of the code. The alerts and arrows stayed responsive and on point

Amir Alikhan
28
Amir Alikhan 2025.09.27 21:21 
 

simple and reliable indicator i can say!! not my first product from the author ramil and not my last too!! thanks for the great help

Johnathan Samuel
18
Johnathan Samuel 2025.09.27 21:08 
 

I tried it on crypto (BTCUSD) and forex. In strong trending phases it worked well.. In choppy markets it sometimes gave signals that faded but overall the “no repaint” claim held up in my strategy

Mariya Smiranova
18
Mariya Smiranova 2025.09.27 21:01 
 

On lower timeframes M15 M30 the indicator remains surprisingly disciplined. it avoids false signals in consolidation phases. But when the trend starts to form ...the alerts are pretty quick and useful.THANKS RAMILL!!!

DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:47 
 

Good

mmorris
97
mmorris 2025.09.11 18:48 
 

This is a great indicator for trading manually. It shows trend reversals and potential entry points. Together with the manual and helpful infos I can make much better and more profitable trade decisions. I bought it together with Trend AI EA (great EA!) to have something to trade manually and automatically as I please.

Didik
114
Didik 2025.08.27 12:18 
 

Good indicator, but it must be in line with the main trend.

Guliwer50
19
Guliwer50 2025.08.27 08:35 
 

It works great, also on renkobar, and if there was an EA for this great indicator for automatic trading, what does the programmer think about it?

Dlamini Zulu
31
Dlamini Zulu 2025.08.21 17:05 
 

This indicator isn’t flashy....it just tells you when the trend direction changes, and gives you clear entries. I pair it with higher timeframes like H4 or H1 for confirmation. Simple approac and clean results...

Mike Owen
56
Mike Owen 2025.08.14 13:16 
 

my experience of my first week of using it, I saw a noticeable improvement in my trade entries and exits. I also reached out to the developer Ramil with a couple of setup questions, and his response was super fast and helpful !! great customer service. I also use the trend AI EA which work fine for me until now.. i will update my reviews later on the days

Mark Boman
44
Mark Boman 2025.08.10 13:31 
 

The signals appear right when momentum is shifting, giving me the edge to catch bigger moves. I’ve used it during both London and New York sessions and it’s accurate in both high and medium volatility markets.

Steve Nelson
30
Steve Nelson 2025.08.10 12:22 
 

the logic behind it actually holds up. Definitely one of the few indicators worth the hype.really recommended !!! add it to your strategy and you won't regret. you can use it in 1h and 4h timeframe to confirm the trend and in 15 mins for entries

Hans Schmid
37
Hans Schmid 2025.08.10 11:59 
 

I use Trend AI as the core confirmation tool in my custom trading system. It doesn’t repaint, it gives strong directional signals, and it blends well with support/resistance and price action setups. If you’re building your own strategy, this is a reliable piece of the puzzle.especially for gold in different timeframe.

Kaito Takahashi
36
Kaito Takahashi 2025.08.10 10:55 
 

I’m still new to trading, and most indicators confuse me. But this one? It’s super beginner-friendly. Clean signals, no clutter, and easy setup. Yet it still performs at a level that even advanced traders would benefit from. Highly recommended if you're just starting out and want something reliable! thanks ramil also for supporting!!

Junichi Isono
948
Junichi Isono 2025.08.09 10:03 
 

The trend indicator AI shows trends and entry points with great accuracy. I trade gold on the 15-minute and 1-hour charts, and I am very satisfied.

Mohamed malik
24
Mohamed malik 2025.08.07 11:50 
 

Before I found Trend AI, I was constantly overtrading — jumping into the market at the wrong times. This indicator gave me structure and patience. Now I wait for confirmed signals and follow the flow of the trend. My trades are fewer, but way more profitable.

Mohamed gaily
29
Mohamed gaily 2025.08.07 11:38 
 

What I appreciate most about the Trend AI Indicator isn’t just the entry signals. it’s the clarity it brings to my overall risk management strategy. Highly recommend if you're looking to bring structure and discipline into your trades.

Luca Ferrari
24
Luca Ferrari 2025.08.07 11:26 
 

Simplicity meets intelligence here. The UI is clean, the signals are timely, and it's surprisingly accurate. I've tested it on forex majors and metals. Best results I’ve seen were on gold and most currency pairs. Would recommend it for both beginners and advanced traders.

Lee Tak Shing
28
Lee Tak Shing 2025.08.07 11:08 
 

rend AI Indicator has become part of my daily setup. The buy/sell signals are clear, and the AI logic behind them gives me confidence in execution. I tested it in both ranging and trending markets – works better in trends (as expected), but still holds well in choppy conditions.i will keep testing it until next week.

Chan Mei Long
40
Chan Mei Long 2025.08.07 10:47 
 

I trade gold daily on the M30 and H1 charts, and this tool has elevated my decision making. The signals aren’t too frequent (which I appreciate), but when they come, they usually lead to strong moves. Combine it with proper risk management and this tool will shine...

123
İncelemeye yanıt