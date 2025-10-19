Scalping Eagle System FX

Overview (If You Purchase Full Version for lifetime text give me best version, and i will send you best latest version after you buy, text me-give me best version)

This is a professional scalping Expert Advisor based on the popular 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy. It's designed for forex scalping but works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices) and any timeframe (M1-D1), with automatic adaptation to broker requirements.

Core Trading Strategy

EMA System (Exponential Moving Averages)

The EA uses three EMAs to identify trend direction and entry points:

EMA 10 (fast) - Reacts quickly to price changes

(fast) - Reacts quickly to price changes EMA 21 (medium) - Confirms short-term momentum

(medium) - Confirms short-term momentum EMA 50 (slow) - Defines overall trend direction

Entry Logic

BUY Signal:

EMA 50 must be sloping upward (uptrend confirmed)

Current candle high > previous candle high (momentum confirmation)

Price crosses DOWN through the midpoint between EMA 10 and EMA 21 (pullback entry)

Trade opens at the crossover point

SELL Signal:

EMA 50 must be sloping downward (downtrend confirmed)

Current candle low < previous candle low (momentum confirmation)

Price crosses UP through the midpoint between EMA 10 and EMA 21 (pullback entry)

Trade opens at the crossover point

Sideways Market Filter:

If EMA 50 slope is less than the minimum threshold, no trades are taken

Prevents trading in choppy, ranging markets

Exit Strategy

Fixed Stops:

Stop Loss : Default 50 pips + spread (auto-adjusted to broker minimum)

: Default 50 pips + spread (auto-adjusted to broker minimum) Take Profit : Default 100 pips + spread (auto-adjusted to broker minimum)

: Default 100 pips + spread (auto-adjusted to broker minimum) Both automatically scale to meet broker requirements (especially important for Gold/Indices)

Optional Advanced Exits:

Trailing Stop : Moves SL in profit direction after reaching specified profit level

: Moves SL in profit direction after reaching specified profit level Breakeven : Moves SL to entry price + lock-in profit after reaching threshold

: Moves SL to entry price + lock-in profit after reaching threshold Both can be enabled/disabled independently

Advanced Features

1. Multi-Symbol Trading

Can trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously from one chart

Each symbol tracked independently with separate indicator handles

Comma-separated symbol list in settings (e.g., "EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD")

Leave empty to trade only the chart symbol

2. Risk Management

Martingale System (Optional):

Multiplies lot size after losses to recover drawdown

Configurable multiplier (default 2.0) and maximum steps (default 5)

Automatically resets to base lot after a win

Can set maximum lot size limit for safety

Drawdown Protection:

Monitors maximum equity and current drawdown percentage

Stops all trading if drawdown exceeds threshold (default 20%)

Resumes trading when equity recovers

Equity Curve Filter:

Calculates moving average of equity over specified period

Only trades when current equity is above its MA

Prevents trading during equity decline periods

3. Time Management

Time Filter:

Define trading hours (e.g., 8:00 - 22:00 broker time)

EA monitors but doesn't trade outside specified hours

Useful for avoiding low-liquidity periods

News Filter:

Uses spread widening as news indicator

Skips trades when spread exceeds maximum threshold

Protects from volatile news releases without external calendar

4. Intelligent Validation

Volume Control:

Automatically normalizes lots to broker's minimum, maximum, and step requirements

Validates volume before every trade

Handles brokers with different lot specifications (0.01, 0.1, 1.0 steps)

Stop Level Management:

Detects broker's SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL and SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL

Automatically adjusts SL/TP to meet minimum distance requirements

Adds 20% safety buffer to prevent rejections

Critical for symbols like Gold that require large stop distances

Margin Check:

Calculates required margin before placing orders

Skips trades if insufficient free margin (with 20% buffer)

Prevents "No money" errors and failed orders

Handles low balance test scenarios gracefully

5. Visual Interface

Professional Dark Theme:

Automatically configures chart with modern dark appearance

Black background with contrasting price elements

Lime/Red candles for clear bull/bear identification

Grid and period separators for better chart reading

Optional Logo Display:

Shows custom broker/EA logo on chart

Configurable position (corner and offset)

Loaded from resource file

Live Dashboard:

Real-time account statistics (Balance, Equity, Drawdown)

Trading status indicator (Active/Inactive)

Current EA settings display

Feature toggle status (checkmarks for enabled features)

Per-symbol data (spread, position status)

Updates on timer tick

Fully customizable position, font, and colors

Technical Implementation

Architecture

Object-oriented design with CSymbolData class for multi-symbol management

Uses MQL5 standard libraries (CTrade, Arrays)

Event-driven with OnTimer and OnTick handlers

Timer-based for multi-symbol support, tick-based for single symbol

Bar Control

Tracks last bar time per symbol to prevent duplicate signals

Only analyzes for new trades on new bar formation

Continuous trailing stop and breakeven management on every tick

Error Handling

Comprehensive validation at every step

Detailed logging of failures with error codes and descriptions

Graceful degradation on errors (continues monitoring other symbols)

No crashes on invalid conditions

Broker Compatibility

Works with any broker (MT5 compatible)

Handles both netting and hedging account types

Adapts to broker's trading restrictions automatically

Supports any symbol with standard MetaTrader properties

Default Settings & Recommendations

For Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.) on M5/M15:

Lot Size: 0.01 - 0.1

SL/TP: 50/100 pips (default)

MinSlopePoints: 1.0

Timeframe: M5 or M15

For Gold (XAUUSD) on H1/H4:

Lot Size: 0.01 - 0.05

SL/TP: 50/100 pips (will auto-adjust to ~200-400 points)

MinSlopePoints: 10.0

Timeframe: H1 or H4

For Indices on H1/D1:

Adjust lot size based on contract size

SL/TP: Use defaults, EA will auto-adjust

Increase MinSlopePoints for larger instruments

Input Parameters Summary

Strategy Inputs:

EMA Periods (10, 21, 50)

Minimum slope for trend detection

Lot size and position sizing

Risk Management:

SL/TP distances (auto-adjusted)

Trailing stop settings

Breakeven settings

Martingale configuration

Drawdown protection levels

Equity curve filter

Trading Filters:

Time filter (hours)

News filter (max spread)

Multi-symbol list

Display Options:

Logo and dashboard toggles

Position and styling settings

System:

Magic number (for trade identification)

Timer interval

Timeframe selection

Performance Characteristics

Typical Trade Frequency:

M1: Very high (dozens per day)

M5/M15: Moderate (5-15 per day)

H1/H4: Lower (1-5 per day)

D1: Rare (1-3 per week)

Risk Profile:

Conservative with default 50/100 pip SL/TP (1:2 risk:reward)

Optional Martingale increases risk significantly

Drawdown protection limits maximum loss

Best Market Conditions:

Clear trending markets (strong EMA 50 slope)

Medium volatility

Avoid ranging/choppy markets

MQL5 Market Compliance

This EA passes all MQL5 Market validation requirements: No DLL dependencies No external data sources Handles all error codes gracefully Works on low balance test accounts Validates stops and volumes Compatible with all broker types No hardcoded broker restrictions ✅ Clean initialization and deinitialization No memory leaks