Scalping Eagle System FX
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Domantas Juodenis
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Overview (If You Purchase Full Version for lifetime text give me best version, and i will send you best latest version after you buy, text me-give me best version)
This is a professional scalping Expert Advisor based on the popular 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy. It's designed for forex scalping but works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices) and any timeframe (M1-D1), with automatic adaptation to broker requirements.
Core Trading Strategy
EMA System (Exponential Moving Averages)
The EA uses three EMAs to identify trend direction and entry points:
- EMA 10 (fast) - Reacts quickly to price changes
- EMA 21 (medium) - Confirms short-term momentum
- EMA 50 (slow) - Defines overall trend direction
Entry Logic
BUY Signal:
- EMA 50 must be sloping upward (uptrend confirmed)
- Current candle high > previous candle high (momentum confirmation)
- Price crosses DOWN through the midpoint between EMA 10 and EMA 21 (pullback entry)
- Trade opens at the crossover point
SELL Signal:
- EMA 50 must be sloping downward (downtrend confirmed)
- Current candle low < previous candle low (momentum confirmation)
- Price crosses UP through the midpoint between EMA 10 and EMA 21 (pullback entry)
- Trade opens at the crossover point
Sideways Market Filter:
- If EMA 50 slope is less than the minimum threshold, no trades are taken
- Prevents trading in choppy, ranging markets
Exit Strategy
Fixed Stops:
- Stop Loss: Default 50 pips + spread (auto-adjusted to broker minimum)
- Take Profit: Default 100 pips + spread (auto-adjusted to broker minimum)
- Both automatically scale to meet broker requirements (especially important for Gold/Indices)
Optional Advanced Exits:
- Trailing Stop: Moves SL in profit direction after reaching specified profit level
- Breakeven: Moves SL to entry price + lock-in profit after reaching threshold
- Both can be enabled/disabled independently
Advanced Features
1. Multi-Symbol Trading
- Can trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously from one chart
- Each symbol tracked independently with separate indicator handles
- Comma-separated symbol list in settings (e.g., "EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD")
- Leave empty to trade only the chart symbol
2. Risk Management
Martingale System (Optional):
- Multiplies lot size after losses to recover drawdown
- Configurable multiplier (default 2.0) and maximum steps (default 5)
- Automatically resets to base lot after a win
- Can set maximum lot size limit for safety
Drawdown Protection:
- Monitors maximum equity and current drawdown percentage
- Stops all trading if drawdown exceeds threshold (default 20%)
- Resumes trading when equity recovers
Equity Curve Filter:
- Calculates moving average of equity over specified period
- Only trades when current equity is above its MA
- Prevents trading during equity decline periods
3. Time Management
Time Filter:
- Define trading hours (e.g., 8:00 - 22:00 broker time)
- EA monitors but doesn't trade outside specified hours
- Useful for avoiding low-liquidity periods
News Filter:
- Uses spread widening as news indicator
- Skips trades when spread exceeds maximum threshold
- Protects from volatile news releases without external calendar
4. Intelligent Validation
Volume Control:
- Automatically normalizes lots to broker's minimum, maximum, and step requirements
- Validates volume before every trade
- Handles brokers with different lot specifications (0.01, 0.1, 1.0 steps)
Stop Level Management:
- Detects broker's SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL and SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
- Automatically adjusts SL/TP to meet minimum distance requirements
- Adds 20% safety buffer to prevent rejections
- Critical for symbols like Gold that require large stop distances
Margin Check:
- Calculates required margin before placing orders
- Skips trades if insufficient free margin (with 20% buffer)
- Prevents "No money" errors and failed orders
- Handles low balance test scenarios gracefully
5. Visual Interface
Professional Dark Theme:
- Automatically configures chart with modern dark appearance
- Black background with contrasting price elements
- Lime/Red candles for clear bull/bear identification
- Grid and period separators for better chart reading
Optional Logo Display:
- Shows custom broker/EA logo on chart
- Configurable position (corner and offset)
- Loaded from resource file
Live Dashboard:
- Real-time account statistics (Balance, Equity, Drawdown)
- Trading status indicator (Active/Inactive)
- Current EA settings display
- Feature toggle status (checkmarks for enabled features)
- Per-symbol data (spread, position status)
- Updates on timer tick
- Fully customizable position, font, and colors
Technical Implementation
Architecture
- Object-oriented design with CSymbolData class for multi-symbol management
- Uses MQL5 standard libraries (CTrade, Arrays)
- Event-driven with OnTimer and OnTick handlers
- Timer-based for multi-symbol support, tick-based for single symbol
Bar Control
- Tracks last bar time per symbol to prevent duplicate signals
- Only analyzes for new trades on new bar formation
- Continuous trailing stop and breakeven management on every tick
Error Handling
- Comprehensive validation at every step
- Detailed logging of failures with error codes and descriptions
- Graceful degradation on errors (continues monitoring other symbols)
- No crashes on invalid conditions
Broker Compatibility
- Works with any broker (MT5 compatible)
- Handles both netting and hedging account types
- Adapts to broker's trading restrictions automatically
- Supports any symbol with standard MetaTrader properties
Default Settings & Recommendations
For Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.) on M5/M15:
- Lot Size: 0.01 - 0.1
- SL/TP: 50/100 pips (default)
- MinSlopePoints: 1.0
- Timeframe: M5 or M15
For Gold (XAUUSD) on H1/H4:
- Lot Size: 0.01 - 0.05
- SL/TP: 50/100 pips (will auto-adjust to ~200-400 points)
- MinSlopePoints: 10.0
- Timeframe: H1 or H4
For Indices on H1/D1:
- Adjust lot size based on contract size
- SL/TP: Use defaults, EA will auto-adjust
- Increase MinSlopePoints for larger instruments
Input Parameters Summary
Strategy Inputs:
- EMA Periods (10, 21, 50)
- Minimum slope for trend detection
- Lot size and position sizing
Risk Management:
- SL/TP distances (auto-adjusted)
- Trailing stop settings
- Breakeven settings
- Martingale configuration
- Drawdown protection levels
- Equity curve filter
Trading Filters:
- Time filter (hours)
- News filter (max spread)
- Multi-symbol list
Display Options:
- Logo and dashboard toggles
- Position and styling settings
System:
- Magic number (for trade identification)
- Timer interval
- Timeframe selection
Performance Characteristics
Typical Trade Frequency:
- M1: Very high (dozens per day)
- M5/M15: Moderate (5-15 per day)
- H1/H4: Lower (1-5 per day)
- D1: Rare (1-3 per week)
Risk Profile:
- Conservative with default 50/100 pip SL/TP (1:2 risk:reward)
- Optional Martingale increases risk significantly
- Drawdown protection limits maximum loss
Best Market Conditions:
- Clear trending markets (strong EMA 50 slope)
- Medium volatility
- Avoid ranging/choppy markets
MQL5 Market Compliance
This EA passes all MQL5 Market validation requirements: No DLL dependencies No external data sources Handles all error codes gracefully Works on low balance test accounts Validates stops and volumes Compatible with all broker types No hardcoded broker restrictions ✅ Clean initialization and deinitialization No memory leaks