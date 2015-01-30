G7FX Trading System

G7FX PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM

Advanced Order Flow + Volume Profile Expert Advisor

PROVEN PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL TIMEFRAMES

Multi-Timeframe Testing Results:

  • 30-Minute (M30): Multiple pairs tested - Consistent profits across XAUUSD, US500, CADJPY, and more
  • 15-Minute (M15): 350+ trades - Strong performance on currency pairs (EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD)5-Minute (M5): 5,510 trades executed - Robust scalping capability proven on NZDJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD

Tested Account Sizes: $500 - $5,000+ 

WHAT MAKES G7FX UNIQUE?

1. Smart Order Flow Technology

  • Break of Structure Detection - Identifies high-probability market reversals
  • Liquidity Sweep Recognition - Catches institutional money moves
  • Order Block Analysis - Trades from professional supply/demand zones
  • Engulfment Confirmation - Filters weak signals for quality entries

2. Professional Volume Profile

  • Point of Control (POC) visualization in real-time
  • Value Area High/Low identification
  • Buy vs Sell Volume distribution analysis
  • Market Profile integration for institutional-grade analysis

3. Triple Risk Management System 

Choose the risk method that fits YOUR trading style:

Option 1: Percentage Risk

  • Risk a fixed % of your balance (e.g., 1%)
  • Perfect for growing accounts
  • Automatic position sizing

Option 2: Fixed Lot Size

  • Trade consistent lot sizes
  • Simple and predictable
  • Great for testing strategies

Option 3: Fixed Money Risk  NEW!

  • Risk exactly the same dollar amount every trade
  • Professional institutional approach
  • Example: Risk $50 per trade, EA adjusts lot size automatically based on stop distance

4. Military-Grade Safety Features

  • 100+ Point Stop Validation - Prevents broker rejections
  • Margin Pre-Check - Never trades without sufficient funds
  • OrderCheck() Verification - Validates every trade before execution
  • Maximum Lot Cap - User-defined safety limit
  • Spread Protection - Adjusts for high-spread conditions
  • Auto Lot Reduction - Scales down if margin is tight

COMPREHENSIVE FEATURES

Trading System:

  • Order Flow with Break of Structure
  • Volume Profile with POC (Point of Control)
  • Market Profile visualization
  • Liquidity sweep detection
  • Engulfment pattern confirmation
  • Smart entry timing
  • Retest confirmation

Trade Management:

  • Auto-Close Feature - Lock profits at X pips (customizable)
  • Fixed or Dynamic SL/TP - Choose your style
  • Risk:Reward Ratio Control - Set your preferred R:R
  • Trailing Stop Option - Protect profits automatically

Professional Dashboard:

  • Real-time account information
  • Live trade statistics
  • Win rate tracking
  • Order flow status display
  • POC level indicators
  • Signal alerts
  • Performance metrics

VISUAL EXCELLENCE

Modern Dark Theme:

  • Professional blue/red volume profile colors
  • Clean candle visualization (green bullish, red bearish)
  • Gold POC lines for easy identification
  • Yellow Value Area markers
  • Target level indicators
  • Market structure highlights

User-Friendly Interface:

  • Easy-to-read dashboard
  • Real-time signal notifications
  • Clear buy/sell zone markers
  • Volume distribution bars
  • Professional chart styling

FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS

Order Flow Settings:

  • Break of Structure Period (default: 30)
  • Retest Detection Bars (default: 10)
  • Minimum Retest Distance
  • Liquidity Check Parameters

Entry Filters:

  • Engulfment confirmation toggle
  • Liquidity target validation
  • Minimum candle size filter
  • Enable/disable buy or sell trades

Volume Profile:

  • Profile period (bars to analyze)
  • Number of price rows (resolution)
  • Volume bar width
  • Color customization
  • Show/hide profile elements

Risk Management:

  • Choose risk type (%, fixed lots, or fixed money)
  • Set risk percentage (0.1% - 10%)
  • Define fixed lot size
  • Set fixed money risk amount
  • Maximum lot size cap
  • Auto-close profit target (in pips)

Stop Loss & Take Profit:

  • Fixed SL in pips (optional)
  • Fixed TP in pips (optional)
  • Risk:Reward ratio (default: 2.5)
  • Dynamic calculation based on order blocks

Dashboard:

  • Show/hide dashboard
  • Customize position (X, Y coordinates)
  • Color scheme options
  • Text size and font

TESTED & VERIFIED

MQL5 Strategy Tester Approved  Passes all broker validation tests  No "Invalid stops" errors  No "Volume limit" errors  No margin errors

Tested Successfully On:

  • EURUSD (H1, M30, M15, M5, M1)
  • GBPUSD (M30, M15, M5)
  • XAUUSD (D1, H4, H1, M30)
  • USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD
  • All major forex pairs
  • Gold, Silver, Indices (US500, US30, etc.)

ACCOUNT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS

Starter Account ($500-$1,000):

Risk Type: Fixed Money Fixed Money: $10-$20 Max Lot Size: 0.5 Auto Close: 10 pips ``` **Small Account ($1,000-$2,500):** ``` Risk Type: Fixed Money Fixed Money: $25-$50 Max Lot Size: 1.0 Auto Close: 15 pips ``` **Medium Account ($2,500-$5,000):** ``` Risk Type: Percentage Risk Percent: 1.0% Max Lot Size: 2.0 Auto Close: 20 pips ``` **Large Account ($5,000+):** ``` Risk Type: Percentage Risk Percent: 1.0-2.0% Max Lot Size: 5.0 Auto Close: Optional

RECOMMENDED PAIRS & TIMEFRAMES

Best Performance:

XAUUSD (Gold): H1, M30, M15  EURUSD: H1, M30, M15, M5 GBPUSD: M30, M15, M5  USDJPY: H1, M30, M15

Excellent Results:

 AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD (H1, M30)  Major crosses: EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY (M30, M15)  Indices: US500, US30, NAS100 (M30, M15)

Scalping Mode:

M5 & M1 timeframes

  • Fast execution
  • Multiple trades per day
  • Tested with 5,500+ trades
  • Requires good broker execution

WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

Beginner Traders - Easy setup, automated trading  Intermediate Traders - Advanced customization options  Professional Traders - Institutional-grade analysis tools  Scalpers - Fast M5/M1 execution capability  Swing Traders - H4/D1 position trading  Portfolio Managers - Multi-pair simultaneous operation

INSTALLATION & SETUP

Quick Start Guide:

  1. Install the EA
    • Copy G7FX_EA.ex5 to /Experts folder
    • Restart MT5
  2. Attach to Chart
    • Open desired pair and timeframe
    • Drag EA onto chart
    • Click "Allow Algo Trading"
  3. Configure Settings
    • Choose Risk Type
    • Set risk amount (%, lots, or $)
    • Set Max Lot Size
    • Enable Auto Close (optional)
    • Adjust timeframe-specific settings
  4. Start Trading
    • EA will analyze market automatically
    • Dashboard shows real-time status
    • Trades execute when conditions met

Recommended Broker Settings:

  • Low spread (< 2 pips for majors)
  • Fast execution (< 100ms)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • No restrictions on EA trading
  • Minimum deposit: $500

WHAT YOU GET

G7FX Expert Advisor (.ex5 file)  Complete User Manual (PDF)  Optimal Settings Guide  Video Setup Tutorial  Pair & Timeframe Recommendations  Money Management Calculator  Lifetime Free Updates  Email Support

SPECIAL FEATURES

Smart Trade Execution:

  • Waits for optimal entry timing
  • Avoids high-impact news (optional)
  • Respects market sessions
  • Spread filter protection

Advanced Logging:

  • Detailed trade reasoning
  • Performance metrics tracking
  • Error detection and reporting
  • Trade journal integration

Multi-Chart Support:

  • Run on multiple pairs simultaneously
  • Independent magic number per chart
  • Centralized dashboard option
  • Portfolio risk management

IMPORTANT NOTES

Broker Requirements:

  • ECN or STP broker recommended
  • Low spreads essential for M5/M1 scalping
  • No trading restrictions on EAs
  • Reliable execution speed

Risk Disclosure:

  • Past performance doesn't guarantee future results
  • Always start with demo account
  • Test settings before live trading
  • Never risk more than you can afford to lose
  • Use proper risk management (1-2% max per trade)

LIMITED TIME OFFER

Regular Price: $499 Launch Special: $299  Early Bird Bonus: Free lifetime updates + premium support

    Updates:

    • Regular bug fixes
    • New features added monthly
    • Strategy improvements
    • Performance optimizations
    • Free for lifetime

    CUSTOMER TESTIMONIALS

    "Best EA I've used! The volume profile feature is game-changing. Running on XAUUSD M30 with excellent results." - Mark T., USA

    "Finally an EA that respects risk management. The fixed money risk option is perfect for my $2,000 account." - Sarah L., UK

    "Tested on 5-minute scalping for 3 months - over 2,000 trades with 60% win rate. Impressed!" - David K., Australia

    100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE

    Try G7FX risk-free for 30 days. If you're not completely satisfied, we'll refund your purchase - no questions asked!

    START TRADING LIKE A PRO TODAY!

    Download G7FX Professional Trading System Now

    Transform your trading with institutional-grade order flow analysis and volume profile technology!

    Version: 2.12 Release Date: October 2025 Compatibility: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3950+) File Size: 450 KB Language: English Interface

    © 2025 G7FX Trading Systems. All Rights Reserved. Trading foreign exchange carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.


