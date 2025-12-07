Goldpapi
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Gun Gun Gunawan
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.
Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.
This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.
Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:
Smart trend identification
Precision trailing mechanisms
Robust protective logic
Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability
The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.
Recommended Chart Settings
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Primary Timeframe: H1 for entries
Trend Filter: D1 (Daily) for higher-timeframe confirmation
Recommended Account Type
ECN / Raw Spread
Low-latency execution
5-digit or 3-digit pricing (EA auto-adjusts Pip & Point)
Recommended Specifications
Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500
Minimum Deposit: $200 – $500
Recommended Fixed Lot Size:
0.01 for $200
0.02–0.05 for $500
0.10 for $1,000+
Recommended Market Conditions
Works best in trend-driven sessions such as:
London Session
New York Session
Avoid manual interference; EA adapts dynamically to spread, volatility, and price structure.
Recommended Risk Management
Always use Stop Loss
Avoid running multiple Gold EAs on the same account
Adjust lot size based on equity growth