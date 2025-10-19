Scalping Eagle System FX

MA Scalping Pro EA – Professional Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for MT5

Overview

The EMA Scalping Pro EA is a professional trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on the classic 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy.
It’s designed for precise Forex scalping and short-term trading, and it automatically adapts to any symbol — including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Commodities — on any timeframe from M1 to D1.

If you purchase the full-lifetime version, you will receive free future updates.
After purchase, send a message, and you’ll receive the latest optimized version of the Expert Advisor.

Core Trading Strategy

EMA Trend System

The EA uses three exponential moving averages to define direction and entry logic:

  • EMA 10 (fast) – Immediate reaction to price

  • EMA 21 (medium) – Confirms short-term momentum

  • EMA 50 (slow) – Defines the dominant market trend

Entry Logic

BUY conditions

  • EMA 50 is sloping upward

  • Current candle high > previous candle high

  • Price crosses down through the midpoint between EMA 10 and EMA 21 (pullback entry)

SELL conditions

  • EMA 50 is sloping downward

  • Current candle low < previous candle low

  • Price crosses up through the midpoint between EMA 10 and EMA 21 (pullback entry)

Sideways-Market Filter

  • When EMA 50 slope < minimum threshold, no trades are opened

  • Prevents trades in choppy or ranging conditions

Exit & Risk Logic

Fixed Stops

  • Stop Loss: 50 pips + spread (default)

  • Take Profit: 100 pips + spread (default)

  • Automatically scales to broker minimums and symbol requirements

Optional Advanced Exits

  • Trailing Stop: moves SL in the direction of profit after reaching a target

  • Breakeven: moves SL to entry once a profit threshold is hit
    Both features can be enabled or disabled independently.

Advanced Features

1. Multi-Symbol Trading

  • Trade multiple pairs simultaneously from one chart

  • Each symbol tracked independently

  • Add a comma-separated list in settings (e.g. EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD )

2. Risk Management

  • Martingale System (optional): configurable multiplier, max steps, and safety cap

  • Drawdown Protection: suspends trading if drawdown > threshold (default 20%)

  • Equity-Curve Filter: trades only when equity > its moving average

3. Time & News Filters

  • Trading Hours Control: set active trading window (e.g. 08:00–22:00)

  • News Filter: monitors spread widening to avoid volatile conditions

4. Intelligent Validation

  • Volume Normalization: auto-adjusts to broker min/max/step rules

  • Stop-Level Detection: checks SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL and FREEZE_LEVEL

  • Margin Check: skips trades if margin is insufficient (20% buffer)

5. Professional Interface

  • Dark-Theme Design: modern black background with lime/red candles

  • Dashboard: shows balance, equity, drawdown, active status, and per-symbol data

  • Logo Support: optional chart logo with customizable position

Technical Architecture

  • Object-Oriented Design using CSymbolData class

  • Event-Driven Control ( OnTimer for multi-symbol, OnTick for single symbol)

  • Error-Handling with full validation, descriptive logs, and safe recovery

  • Broker Compatibility: supports netting and hedging accounts, all symbols

Default Settings & Recommendations

Forex (M5–M15):

  • Lot Size: 0.01–0.1

  • SL/TP: 50/100 pips

  • Minimum Slope: 1.0

Gold (H1–H4):

  • Lot Size: 0.01–0.05

  • SL/TP: auto-scaled (~200–400 points)

  • Minimum Slope: 10.0

Indices (H1–D1):

  • Adjust lot to contract size

  • Use defaults for SL/TP

  • Increase minimum slope threshold

Input Parameters (Summary)

Strategy

  • EMA periods (10, 21, 50)

  • Minimum trend slope

  • Lot size

Risk Management

  • SL/TP (auto-adjusted)

  • Trailing stop / Breakeven

  • Martingale configuration

  • Drawdown and equity filters

Filters

  • Time window

  • Spread limit (news filter)

  • Multi-symbol list

Display

  • Dashboard position and colors

  • Logo display

System

  • Magic number

  • Timer interval

  • Timeframe selection

Performance Profile

Category Behavior
Trade Frequency M1: very high · M5/M15: moderate · H1/H4: low
Risk Profile Default 1:2 R:R; Martingale raises risk
Drawdown Control Stops trading beyond 20% drawdown
Best Market Type Trending markets with clear EMA 50 slope

MQL5 Market Compliance

This Expert Advisor is fully compatible with MQL5 Market requirements:
 No DLL dependencies
 No external data feeds
 Graceful error handling
 Works on low balances
 Validates stops and volumes
 Compatible with all brokers and account types
 Clean initialization and de-initialization
 No memory leaks

Summary

The EMA Scalping Pro EA delivers a disciplined, data-driven implementation of the 10/21/50 EMA crossover method, supported by robust risk controls, broker-adaptive validation, and professional visualization tools.
It provides traders with a complete, automated scalping environment suitable for both testing and live execution.

Lifetime Version Information

When you purchase the full-lifetime version, you gain permanent access to the Expert Advisor, including all future updates and improvements.
After purchase, simply send a message, and you will receive the latest optimized build directly.



Produtos recomendados
Sira EA
Aristeidis Gitas
Experts
Puedo usar el EA en varios símbolos? Sí, utiliza un número mágico (Magic Number) diferente en cada gráfico. ¿Se incluyen archivos de configuración? Sí, se incluye un archivo predeterminado. Otros pueden solicitarse tras la compra. PORTUGUÊS (Πορτογαλικά) Sira EA é um Robô (Expert Advisor) para MetaTrader 5 que aplica quatro estratégias distintas com base em indicadores técnicos e condições de mercado. Ele coloca ordens pendentes do tipo Buy Stop ou Sell Stop quando os critérios definidos
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Experts
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
MMM Bollinger Bands MACD and MA
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy This EA has a built-in combined Bollinger Bands Trend indicator, MACD and MA that checks the prices trends everytime and opens and closes new orders at the right time; Recommended for beginner traders because the default input values are optimized to work with acconts with ballance as low as US$ 300 ; It protects your profit because it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss, Minimum Equity Percentage to allow any trade, Maximum Spread alowed and you can also define the bad time to t
GoldenStrikePro
Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
Experts
GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
SafeGold EA
Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira
Experts
Negociação Segura de Ouro na Tendência Este é o SafeGold, testado nas mais duras condições com resultados lucrativos   e consistentes (por favor, veja as imagens) Com o uso de estratégias avançadas, o SafeGold é capaz de gerar lucros consistentes em 8 níveis de risco, entrando apenas quando todas as estratégias coincidirem. Sem uso de Martingale ou grid, com gerenciamento de dinheiro fixo ou automático. Fácil instalação e uso simplificado. O EA é entregue a você, configurado para as melhores con
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Full Snap
Elzbieta Furyk
5 (1)
Experts
Full Snap baseia-se em um princípio fundamental: cada par de moedas tem sua própria "personalidade", padrões de volatilidade e condições ideais de negociação. Em vez de aplicar estratégias genéricas a todos os mercados, o Full Snap utiliza oito estratégias algorítmicas distintas, cada uma calibrada especificamente para maximizar a eficiência de seu par-alvo. Este Expert Advisor (EA) foca em estratégias perfeitamente ajustadas, onde cada algoritmo aproveita as características únicas de cada par
Goldplup
Wesley
4.75 (4)
Experts
END OF THE YEAR Discount !!!!! (end soon!) Original price $508 (before discount) : Current price: $254 USD (+tax) Grab your copy now before its too late! Proven Live Signals :  Goldplup Signals TAKE ACTION NOW!!! or never... Donchian Channel Breakout How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing? Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior
Yukon Gold EA
Pitt Petruschke
5 (2)
Experts
Yukon Gold EA – Consultor Especialista Multi-Estratégia Yukon Gold EA é um consultor especialista moderno de múltiplas estratégias que combina duas abordagens de negociação comprovadas: reversões e rompimentos. Foi cuidadosamente desenvolvido, testado e otimizado ao longo de muitos meses para alcançar um equilíbrio estável entre limitação de risco e maximização de lucros. O EA foi projetado para limitar consistentemente as perdas enquanto aumenta dinamicamente as posições em fases lucrativas. A
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema de negociação de grade não-Martingale para ouro (XAUUSD) O Gold Throne EA é um Expert Advisor desenvolvido exclusivamente para a negociação de ouro (XAUUSD). Ele opera com uma metodologia de negociação em grade estruturada, evitando o uso de gestão financeira de martingale. Em vez de aumentar o tamanho dos lotes exponencialmente após perdas, o EA utiliza uma abordagem de dimensionamento de lotes fixos ou incrementalmente ajustáveis, proporcionando aos traders maior con
Statistical Mean Reversion EA ZScore ADF
Mael Francois Claude Deman
Experts
Statistical Mean Reversion EA – ZScore + ADF + Dynamic Quantiles This Expert Advisor implements a robust mean reversion trading strategy based on advanced statistical techniques. It dynamically adapts to changing market conditions by analyzing z-scores, volatility-adjusted spreads, stationarity, and half-life of price deviations. Ideal for traders looking for a quantitative edge in range-bound or reverting market regimes. Key Features Z-Score Entry & Exit Logic Uses a dynamic z-score calculat
Femto Core
Imam Nasrudin
5 (1)
Experts
[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
AW BW strategy based MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Experts
O EA baseado na estratégia AW BW negocia nos sinais de uma combinação personalizada de indicadores criados por Bill M. Williams. Este robô de negociação totalmente automatizado possui configurações flexíveis e muitos cenários de trabalho. O produto possui muitos recursos úteis integrados: cálculo automático de lote, sistema de rastreamento, stop loss e muito mais. Se necessário, a média pode ser usada. Vantagens: Adequado para qualquer tipo de instrumento e qualquer período de tempo. Indicadores
MR Gold Trader
Mujeeb J
Experts
MR-GOLD TRADER alcançou um impressionante lucro de 1503% em comparação ao depósito inicial durante o backtest, tornando-se um Consultor Especializado (EA) altamente lucrativo para negociar XAUUSD (Ouro) no período H4 . Começando com um saldo inicial de 10.000 dólares , o EA gerou um lucro líquido de 150.305,26 dólares durante o período de teste de 8 de abril de 2019 a 25 de outubro de 2024 . Este EA é projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, oferecendo um equilíbrio entre rentabilidade,
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Beatrix Inventor MT5
Azil Al Azizul
3.07 (109)
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
AI Momentum Scalper MT5
Ming Ying Lee
2.5 (6)
Experts
Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
UJ Master EA
Matej Hofman
Experts
Introducing   UJ Master EA, a simple  yet powerful Expert Advisor for trading the USDJPY pair! Developed, tested and traded by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over two decades. Prop-Firms Ready Easy To Set up Not sensitive to broker conditions  UJ Master EA is updated every 3 months to get the best results! UJ Master EA   utilizes a complex price action strategy and smart money concepts, following strict mechanical rules. For the best possible results, follow these ste
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Sistema de Negociação Automatizado Avançado para Ouro Gold Catalyst EA MT5 é uma solução de trading totalmente automatizada , otimizada especificamente para XAU/USD (Ouro) . Ao combinar estratégias de acompanhamento de tendências , confirmações de ação de preço e gestão de risco dinâmica , este EA demonstrou um desempenho estável e confiável durante mais de um ano de testes em condições reais de mercado. 1. Visão Geral da Estratégia Gold Catalyst EA MT5 adota uma abordagem sistemática que integr
MultipleORB EA Retail Edition
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
Experts
MULTI-ORB v6.0.1 RETAIL EDITION    Aggressive Opening Range Breakout Trading System     NO NEWS FILTER - TRADE THROUGH ALL MARKET CONDITIONS WHAT IS OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT (ORB)? The Opening Range Breakout strategy trades price breakouts from established  market session ranges. This RETAIL EDITION is designed for aggressive traders  who want to capture high volatility moves during news events and major sessions. WHY RETAIL EDITION? SIMPLIFIED - Trade through news without fil
Gold Trend Follower
Collins Arthur
Experts
Gold Trend Follower is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It follows the higher timeframe trend and looks for trading opportunities on lower timeframes using price action confluence with bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns . Strategy Overview The EA determines the dominant market trend from a higher timeframe (e.g. H1 or H4). Once the higher timeframe direction is confirmed, it shifts to a lower timeframe (M5 or M15) to identify en
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
Heiken
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Heiken professional Expert Advisor partially follows the market using i-Heiken_Ashi indicator (see the screenshot). At each i-Heiken_Ashi signal, a position is opened in its direction. Each newly opened position is automatically accompanied by a stop loss, break even, trailing stop and take profit. In order to diversify the funds efficiently, it is recommended using the multicurrency operation mode, at which 10 currencies are selected, while the risk is reduced 10 times. The EA processes errors
CMFXGold
Chethan V
Experts
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
Apex EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
5 (3)
Experts
The Apex Daytrader EA —an advanced and safe trading solution designed for those who seek consistent and reliable results in the forex market without resorting to dangerous methods. This expert advisor combines sophisticated price action analysis with meticulously calibrated indicators, robust money management techniques, and dynamic exit strategies to navigate the complexities of the market. Latest sets in the comment section! : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122633/comments?source=Site
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
JPY Trend EA ProTrading
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Experts
USDJPY Trend EA ProTrading (Optimized for USDJPY) JPY Trend EA ProTrading is a professional USDJPY trend continuation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 , designed to capture clean breakout-driven moves during established bullish conditions. This EA focuses on high-probability trend continuation setups with structured risk and a rules-based execution process. It is optimized for USDJPY on H1 and built for traders who want a disciplined, automated approach with clear settings and pr
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (52)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (13)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.73 (26)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor (Robô de Investimento) projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando nove estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e tempos gráficos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não utiliza técnicas de grade (grid), martingale ou preço mé
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
Sinal ao vivo (conta real) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Este EA utiliza a mesma lógica e as mesmas regras de execução do sinal de negociação real verificado exibido no MQL5. Quando utilizado com as configurações recomendadas e otimizadas , juntamente com um broker ECN / RAW spread confiável , o comportamento em negociação real deve refletir de perto o desempenho e a estrutura do sinal ao vivo. Observe que os resultados individuais podem variar de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Negocie a tempestade — controle o vórtice” O Vortex Turbo representa o próximo estágio evolutivo na negociação inteligente — um desenvolvimento único que combina arquitetura de IA de ponta, lógica de mercado adaptativa e controle de risco preciso. Construído sobre princípios algorítmicos comprovados, ele integra múltiplas estratégias em um ecossistema unificado de alta velocidade, impulsionado por um novo nível de inteligência preditiva. Projetado como um especialista em scalpi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
2.33 (3)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Cheat Engine é um sistema de scalping de ouro de faixa intermediária que pode tomar decisões com base no sentimento global do mercado forex por meio de uma API baseada na web. Sinal ao vivo do Cheat Engine em breve. O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 199  USD Apenas operações únicas. Nunca utiliza grid ou martingale. Trailing stop inteligente que se adapta à volatilidade diária O sentimento global do mercado forex é uma medição das posições de centenas de milhares de traders
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Leia isto primeiro (Muito importante) Não foi projetado para operações de curto prazo ou lucros rápidos. Sem Martingale / Sem Grade / Sem IA Projetado para traders focados em consistência a longo prazo. Resultados ao vivo:   Sinal ao vivo   |   Portfólio principal   |   Resultados FTMO PREÇO DE LANÇAMENTO! Restam apenas 4 unidades ao preço atual. Próximo preço: US$ 289. Preço final: US$ 999. O que é o Atlas do Ouro? Gold Atlas é um sistema de negociação automatizado profissional para ouro (XA
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****7 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Sinais ao Vivo ]  ,  [ Meu Canal ]   ,  [ Arquivos Set ]  ,   [ Blog ]   , [ Uso de IA ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] Contas recomendadas: Alta alavancagem Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Prop firm (FTMO etc.) O desenvolvedor deste EA comprovou seu profissionalismo pela qualidade de seus outros robôs. Com o Volume Hedger EA  Graças à capacidade de definir uma estratégia de entrada usando um Indicador Personalizado, você não precisará mais comprar EAs adicionais! Este EA é um algoritmo de tradi
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Mais do autor
RSI Distance Grid Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
RSI + Grid Distance Strategy with 200 EMA Filter Overview The RSI + Grid Distance Strategy integrates momentum and mean-reversion principles within a structured grid trading framework. By combining the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with dynamic grid levels and a 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter, the system seeks to optimize trade timing, trend alignment, and overall position efficiency. Core Logic 1. RSI Signal Generation The algorithm utilizes a 17-period RSI , identifying b
RSI with EMA and Grid System and scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System The RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for traders who seek both consistency and adaptability in dynamic market conditions. Combining two proven strategies, this EA is built for precision entries, controlled risk, and intelligent position management. Strategy 1: RSI + EMA Grid System This strategy uses a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identi
EngulfxPro
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Engulfx Pro – Advanced Breakout & News-Driven EA for MT5 Engulfx Pro is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand smart decision-making, precision entries, and dynamic risk control. This EA combines high-quality technical confirmations with market timing logic to trade breakouts effectively — while staying ahead of volatility caused by major news events. Whether you're a trend trader or a volatility hunter, Engulfx Pro adapts with two professional-grade strategi
FREE
Stop Loss Hunt Arrows
Domantas Juodenis
Utilitários
Stop Loss Hunting: Market Manipulation Visualized This professional candlestick chart clearly highlights stop loss hunting zones —a common market manipulation tactic used by institutional players. Sharp downward wicks pierce below local support levels, triggering retail traders' stop losses before price reverses sharply in the opposite direction. Each event is marked with precision red arrows , showcasing engineered liquidity grabs designed to shake out weak positions before strong bullish moves
FREE
Strategic Indicator X3 Pro Multi
Domantas Juodenis
Indicadores
Key Marketing Elements:  Professional Positioning: Premium product language - "Ultimate Professional Trading System" Enterprise terminology - "institutional-quality," "professional-grade" Technical credibility - AI-powered, neural network technology Market compliance - MQL5 certified, fully compliant  Value Proposition Highlights: Triple strategy framework with clear explanations AI/Neural network technology as key differentiator Professional visual interface with specific details Comprehensive
FREE
Price Action with liquidity traps and Swing
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
PA+LZ Expert Advisor — Precision Trading Powered by Price Action & Liquidity Zones Overview PA+LZ (Price Action + Liquidity Zones) is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want a smart, structured, and institutional-grade trading system. Designed with clean price action logic and intelligent liquidity zone detection, PA+LZ delivers precise entries, controlled risk, and consistent profitability — without relying on unreliable tricks like martingale or random grid spam. Whet
Final Surge Pro
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
FINAL SURGE PRO – The Ultimate Price Action & Breakout Trading EA Version: 1.1 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Developer: fxDreema (2025) License: 1 account per purchase Backtesting & Live Trading Ready  Description Final Surge Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed for serious traders and prop firm challengers. It combines price action , breakout logic , and multi-tier risk management in a smart, automated engine built for profit consistency and capital protection . Engineered using th
PropMasterRiot FX3X
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
PropMasterRiot FX 3X – Adaptive Intelligence for Real-Time Market Engagement PropMasterRiot FX 3X is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for traders who require consistent execution, adaptive strategy logic, and robust session-based precision. Designed with advanced volume profiling and embedded smart logic, this EA integrates market structure recognition with price behavior to deliver actionable decisions under diverse trading conditions. With full multi-session awareness and an embedded ti
Order Flow Absorption
Domantas Juodenis
Indicadores
Order Flow Absorption (OFA) — Smart Footprint & Volume Panel Unlock true market intent. The Order Flow Absorption (OFA) indicator gives you an institutional view of market dynamics, highlighting aggressive buying/selling zones and footprint imbalances — with a clean, customizable dashboard. Key Features Buyer/Seller Footprint Panel Toggleable real-time panel shows current, previous, and total volume flow between buyers and sellers. Smart Absorption Detection Detects potential buyer or seller
Pro Bounce EA
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Pro Bouncing EA - Professional Bounce Trading System Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Bounce Strategy Discover the power of professional support and resistance bounce trading with our cutting-edge Expert Advisor that combines advanced pattern recognition, stunning visuals, and bulletproof risk management. Why Pro Bouncing EA is Different  Sierra Chart-Style Professional Interface Dark Blue Chromatic Theme - Easy on the eyes during long trading sessions Real-Time Volume Profile - B
Banker Scandal SM EQ HL
Domantas Juodenis
Indicadores
Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 – Advanced Institutional Market Structure Indicator for MT5 Overview The Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 is a professional MT5 indicator built to identify Smart Money Concepts (SMC) in real time. It detects Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) patterns — zones that often indicate institutional liquidity targets — helping traders anticipate potential reversals and market manipulation areas. This tool combines price structure, volume profile, and economic event d
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Indicadores
VWAP Scalping Pro – Advanced VWAP & Market Profile System Professional-Grade VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Precision Trading VWAP Scalping Pro is an advanced analytical tool that integrates Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analysis with professional Market Profile visualization. It provides traders with institutional-style insights into price structure, volume distribution, and session dynamics — ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies. Key Features Triple VWAP St
First Range of the Opening Session brake out
Domantas Juodenis
Indicadores
First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout v10.0 Overview The First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and visualize key trading opportunities during the first hour of major market sessions. This enhanced indicator combines traditional session breakout analysis with advanced market profiling and neural network-inspired news impact assessment. Key Features Multi-Session Analysis Tokyo Session : 00:00-01:00 GM
All in one Chart Patterns Professional Level
Domantas Juodenis
Indicadores
All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level: The Ultimate 36-Pattern Trading System All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level is a comprehensive 36-pattern indicator well known by retail traders, but significantly enhanced with superior accuracy through integrated news impact analysis and proper market profile positioning. This professional-grade trading tool transforms traditional pattern recognition by combining advanced algorithmic detection with real-time market intelligence.  CORE FEATU
MP Profile Pro
Domantas Juodenis
Indicadores
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  MARKET PROFILE PRO - Professional Volume Analysis & Smart Trading Dashboard Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Market Profile Analysis Market Profile Pro brings Wall Street's most pow
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
G7FX Trading System
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
G7FX PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Advanced Order Flow + Volume Profile Expert Advisor PROVEN PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL TIMEFRAMES Multi-Timeframe Testing Results: 30-Minute (M30): Multiple pairs tested - Consistent profits across XAUUSD, US500, CADJPY, and more 15-Minute (M15): 350+ trades - Strong performance on currency pairs (EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD) 5-Minute (M5): 5,510 trades executed - Robust scalping capability proven on NZDJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD Tested Account Sizes: $500 - $5,000+  WHAT MAKES G
Lear to trade like institutions
Domantas Juodenis
Utilitários
This is not retail trading. I teach a professional, institutional-grade approach using Sierra Chart—one of the most powerful platforms available for serious traders. You’ll learn how to read true order flow through footprint charts, bid-ask analysis, volume, and real transaction data. This education focuses on how liquidity is actually placed and executed, how large participants enter and exit positions, and why price moves when it does. Instead of relying on lagging indicators or retail concep
ICT Breaker Block
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
ICT Breaker Block EA - Professional Order Block Trading System  Trade Like The Institutions The ICT Breaker Block EA is a sophisticated automated trading system based on the powerful Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This EA identifies institutional order blocks, detects when they are broken (becoming "breaker blocks"), and enters trades when price returns to test these levels.  What This EA Does Core Strategy The EA automatically: Detects Order Blocks - Identifies consolidation zones where
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário