MP Profile Pro

Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Market Profile Analysis
Market Profile Pro brings Wall Street's most powerful volume analysis tool directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. This isn't just another indicator—it's a complete trading intelligence system that reveals exactly where the smart money is positioned.
WHY TRADERS CHOOSE MARKET PROFILE PRO
See What Others Can't
Market Profile reveals the hidden story behind price action. While other traders watch candlesticks, you'll see the complete volume distribution, identify high-value areas, and understand true market structure.
Trade Like the Institutions
- POC (Point of Control): The price level with maximum trading activity—where the real battle happens
- Value Area High/Low: The zone where 70% of the day's volume occurred—institutional trading range
- Multiple Days Analysis: Compare up to 5 days of profiles to spot patterns and trends
UNIQUE FEATURES THAT SET US APART
REAL-TIME NEWS IMPACT MONITOR (Exclusive Feature)
The only Market Profile indicator with integrated economic news tracking:
- Live event detection for next 6 hours
- Visual checkmarks show active news impacts
- Color-coded by severity: Low (Green) | Medium (Yellow) | High (Red)
- Never get caught in unexpected volatility again
PROFESSIONAL MARKET PROFILE
- Histogram visualization: See volume distribution at every price level
- Extends rightward: Clean, professional presentation matching industry standards
- Fully customizable: Adjust row size, width, colors, and transparency
- Toggle levels: Show/hide POC, VAH, VAL lines with one click
SMART TRADING DASHBOARD
Everything you need at a glance:
- Account Monitor: Real-time equity, balance, margin tracking
- Session Clock: Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York times
- Market Sentiment: Multi-timeframe analysis (H4 + D1 + RSI)
- Volatility Gauge: ATR-based risk assessment
- Active Session: Know which market is driving price
PROFESSIONAL DESIGN
Dark Mode Optimized
- Sleek, modern interface that won't strain your eyes
- Clean grid removal for distraction-free analysis
- Professional color scheme: Green bulls, Red bears
- Customizable dashboard positioning
Zero Clutter
- All information organized in logical sections
- Bold text highlights what matters most
- Borderless dashboard blends seamlessly with your chart
FULL CUSTOMIZATION CONTROL
Profile Settings:
- Days to display (1-10+)
- Points per row (adjust profile resolution)
- Profile width (control bar extension)
- Custom colors for profiles and levels
- Line width adjustment
- Toggle POC/VAH/VAL lines on/off
Dashboard Settings:
- Show/hide entire dashboard
- Adjust X/Y positioning
- Custom background color
- Resizable width
WHAT YOU GET
Professional Market Profile analysis tool
Real-time economic news monitoring
Multi-session trading dashboard
Account performance tracker
Global market clocks
Sentiment & volatility indicators
Lifetime updates & improvements
Professional customer support
Detailed user manual
Installation & setup guide
PERFECT FOR
- Day Traders: Identify high-probability entry zones
- Swing Traders: Understand multi-day value areas
- Scalpers: Trade from POC rejections and bounces
- Professional Traders: Institutional-grade volume analysis
- All Experience Levels: Intuitive design with advanced features
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Type: Custom Indicator
Chart: Works on all timeframes
Instruments: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
Language: MQL5
Updates: Regular feature additions based on feedback
Support: Fast response within 24 hours
HOW IT WORKS
- Install the indicator on your MT5 chart
- Customize profile settings to your preference
- Analyze volume distribution and key levels
- Monitor real-time news and session changes
- Trade with confidence using institutional tools
WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT?
Most Market Profile indicators give you basic profiles and that's it.
Market Profile Pro is a complete trading system:
- You get the profiles PLUS real-time news tracking
- You get the levels PLUS sentiment analysis
- You get the dashboard PLUS session monitoring
- You get professional tools PLUS continuous updates
This is 5 tools in 1 package.
COMMITTED TO YOUR SUCCESS
We're not just selling an indicator—we're building a community of professional traders. Every purchase includes:
- Priority email support
- Comprehensive documentation
- Video tutorials (coming soon)
- Free lifetime updates
- Feature requests welcome
IMPORTANT NOTES
- Requires MetaTrader 5 (not compatible with MT4)
- News calendar must be enabled in MT5 settings
- Works best on H1-D1 timeframes
- Optimized for Forex pairs (works on all instruments)
QUESTIONS?
Version: 13.0
Release Date: October 2025
Last Updated: [Current Date]
