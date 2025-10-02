MP Profile Pro

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 MARKET PROFILE PRO - Professional Volume Analysis & Smart Trading Dashboard

Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Market Profile Analysis

Market Profile Pro brings Wall Street's most powerful volume analysis tool directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. This isn't just another indicator—it's a complete trading intelligence system that reveals exactly where the smart money is positioned.

  WHY TRADERS CHOOSE MARKET PROFILE PRO

See What Others Can't

Market Profile reveals the hidden story behind price action. While other traders watch candlesticks, you'll see the complete volume distribution, identify high-value areas, and understand true market structure.

Trade Like the Institutions

  • POC (Point of Control): The price level with maximum trading activity—where the real battle happens
  • Value Area High/Low: The zone where 70% of the day's volume occurred—institutional trading range
  • Multiple Days Analysis: Compare up to 5 days of profiles to spot patterns and trends

 UNIQUE FEATURES THAT SET US APART

REAL-TIME NEWS IMPACT MONITOR (Exclusive Feature)

The only Market Profile indicator with integrated economic news tracking:

  • Live event detection for next 6 hours
  • Visual checkmarks show active news impacts
  • Color-coded by severity: Low (Green) | Medium (Yellow) | High (Red)
  • Never get caught in unexpected volatility again

PROFESSIONAL MARKET PROFILE

  • Histogram visualization: See volume distribution at every price level
  • Extends rightward: Clean, professional presentation matching industry standards
  • Fully customizable: Adjust row size, width, colors, and transparency
  • Toggle levels: Show/hide POC, VAH, VAL lines with one click

SMART TRADING DASHBOARD

Everything you need at a glance:

  • Account Monitor: Real-time equity, balance, margin tracking
  • Session Clock: Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York times
  • Market Sentiment: Multi-timeframe analysis (H4 + D1 + RSI)
  • Volatility Gauge: ATR-based risk assessment
  • Active Session: Know which market is driving price

 PROFESSIONAL DESIGN

Dark Mode Optimized

  • Sleek, modern interface that won't strain your eyes
  • Clean grid removal for distraction-free analysis
  • Professional color scheme: Green bulls, Red bears
  • Customizable dashboard positioning

Zero Clutter

  • All information organized in logical sections
  • Bold text highlights what matters most
  • Borderless dashboard blends seamlessly with your chart

 FULL CUSTOMIZATION CONTROL

Profile Settings:

  • Days to display (1-10+)
  • Points per row (adjust profile resolution)
  • Profile width (control bar extension)
  • Custom colors for profiles and levels
  • Line width adjustment
  • Toggle POC/VAH/VAL lines on/off

Dashboard Settings:

  • Show/hide entire dashboard
  • Adjust X/Y positioning
  • Custom background color
  • Resizable width

 WHAT YOU GET

 Professional Market Profile analysis tool
 Real-time economic news monitoring
 Multi-session trading dashboard
Account performance tracker
 Global market clocks
 Sentiment & volatility indicators
 Lifetime updates & improvements
 Professional customer support
 Detailed user manual
 Installation & setup guide

 PERFECT FOR

  • Day Traders: Identify high-probability entry zones
  • Swing Traders: Understand multi-day value areas
  • Scalpers: Trade from POC rejections and bounces
  • Professional Traders: Institutional-grade volume analysis
  • All Experience Levels: Intuitive design with advanced features

 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Type: Custom Indicator
Chart: Works on all timeframes
Instruments: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
Language: MQL5
Updates: Regular feature additions based on feedback
Support: Fast response within 24 hours

 HOW IT WORKS

  1. Install the indicator on your MT5 chart
  2. Customize profile settings to your preference
  3. Analyze volume distribution and key levels
  4. Monitor real-time news and session changes
  5. Trade with confidence using institutional tools

 WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT?

Most Market Profile indicators give you basic profiles and that's it.

Market Profile Pro is a complete trading system:

  • You get the profiles PLUS real-time news tracking
  • You get the levels PLUS sentiment analysis
  • You get the dashboard PLUS session monitoring
  • You get professional tools PLUS continuous updates

This is 5 tools in 1 package.

 COMMITTED TO YOUR SUCCESS

We're not just selling an indicator—we're building a community of professional traders. Every purchase includes:

  •  Priority email support
  •  Comprehensive documentation
  •  Video tutorials (coming soon)
  •  Free lifetime updates 
  • Feature requests welcome

 IMPORTANT NOTES

  • Requires MetaTrader 5 (not compatible with MT4)
  • News calendar must be enabled in MT5 settings
  • Works best on H1-D1 timeframes
  • Optimized for Forex pairs (works on all instruments)

 LIMITED TIME OFFER

Launch Price: $59 $99
Save 40% for early adopters!

Price will increase to $99 after first 100 sales

 GET STARTED TODAY

Stop guessing where to enter trades. Start trading with the same tools used by institutional traders on Wall Street.

Click "Purchase" now and transform your trading analysis forever.

 SCREENSHOTS

(Include 5-6 high-quality screenshots showing:)

  1. Full chart with multiple profiles and dashboard
  2. Close-up of Market Profile with POC/VAH/VAL
  3. Dashboard showing all features
  4. News section with active checkmarks
  5. Different timeframes/instruments
  6. Settings panel

 QUESTIONS?

Contact us through MQL5 messaging or at [your contact]

Tags: Market Profile, Volume Profile, POC, VAH, VAL, Trading Dashboard, News Calendar, Session Clock, Professional Indicator, Volume Analysis, Institutional Trading

Version: 13.0
Release Date: October 2025
Last Updated: [Current Date]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Ctrader version available  https://ctrader.com/products/1943   WVAP Scalping Pro – The Ultimate Professional Trading System Revolutionary VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Serious Traders Stop trading blind. WVAP Scalping Pro delivers the most advanced Volume-Weighted Average Price system on MQL5 , combining institutional-grade market profile, triple VWAP confluence, and a professional trading dashboard — all in one powerful tool. This isn’t just another indicator. It’s a complete trading e
Banker Scandal SM EQ HL
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Here's a professional market description for your Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner indicator: Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 - Professional Trading Indicator  PRODUCT OVERVIEW The Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner is an advanced MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize institutional manipulation patterns through Equal Highs and Equal Lows detection. This professional trading tool helps traders spot where smart money (banks, hedge funds, institutions) are accumulating or distributing positions befor
RSI with EMA and Grid System and scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System The RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for traders who seek both consistency and adaptability in dynamic market conditions. Combining two proven strategies, this EA is built for precision entries, controlled risk, and intelligent position management. Strategy 1: RSI + EMA Grid System This strategy uses a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identi
RSI Distance Grid Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI + Grid Distance Strategy with 200 EMA Filter This strategy is built around a momentum and mean-reversion concept, using a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), price proximity to grid levels, and a long-term trend filter provided by the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Core Logic: RSI Signal: The strategy monitors a 17-period RSI and looks for bullish momentum when it crosses above a secondary RSI line (e.g., smoothed or lead RSI), particularly when the leading RSI
EngulfxPro
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Engulfx Pro – Advanced Breakout & News-Driven EA for MT5 Engulfx Pro is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand smart decision-making, precision entries, and dynamic risk control. This EA combines high-quality technical confirmations with market timing logic to trade breakouts effectively — while staying ahead of volatility caused by major news events. Whether you're a trend trader or a volatility hunter, Engulfx Pro adapts with two professional-grade strategi
FREE
Stop Loss Hunt Arrows
Domantas Juodenis
Yardımcı programlar
Stop Loss Hunting: Market Manipulation Visualized This professional candlestick chart clearly highlights stop loss hunting zones —a common market manipulation tactic used by institutional players. Sharp downward wicks pierce below local support levels, triggering retail traders' stop losses before price reverses sharply in the opposite direction. Each event is marked with precision red arrows , showcasing engineered liquidity grabs designed to shake out weak positions before strong bullish moves
FREE
Price Action with liquidity traps and Swing
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
PA+LZ Expert Advisor — Precision Trading Powered by Price Action & Liquidity Zones Overview PA+LZ (Price Action + Liquidity Zones) is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want a smart, structured, and institutional-grade trading system. Designed with clean price action logic and intelligent liquidity zone detection, PA+LZ delivers precise entries, controlled risk, and consistent profitability — without relying on unreliable tricks like martingale or random grid spam. Whet
Cutting Edge
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cutting Edge Daily Trading EA – Smart Breakout Hedge System Description: Cutting Edge Daily Trading EA is an intelligent, hedge-based trading system designed to detect high-probability breakout zones while avoiding fakeouts. This Expert Advisor continuously scans the market to identify strong support and resistance levels based on live server data, allowing it to react quickly to structural shifts across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Daily Smart Support & Resistance Detection The EA
FX DualStrike Scalper
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview FX DualStrike EA Scalper is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor powered by two independent scalping engines designed for precision entries, fast exits, and smart risk recovery. Whether you're trading volatile news spikes or calm market consolidations, DualStrike adapts to market momentum and price action patterns — all under one professional-grade framework. Built using fxDreema’s reliable architecture , this EA executes trades with zero lag logic, customizable risk modes, and powerful dual
Final Surge Pro
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
FINAL SURGE PRO – The Ultimate Price Action & Breakout Trading EA Version: 1.1 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Developer: fxDreema (2025) License: 1 account per purchase Backtesting & Live Trading Ready  Description Final Surge Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed for serious traders and prop firm challengers. It combines price action , breakout logic , and multi-tier risk management in a smart, automated engine built for profit consistency and capital protection . Engineered using th
BOT Scalper Pro
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Brake_out_Scalper_FX_Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor tailored for traders who specialize in fast breakout scalping strategies. Built on a logic-driven approach that captures early price breakouts after consolidation, this EA operates with precision, consistency, and full control over risk exposure. Strategy Overview: The EA identifies the first hour’s price range and waits for breakout opportunities during active market sessions. Once price breaches this range, pending orders are placed
PropMasterRiot FX3X
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
PropMasterRiot FX 3X – Adaptive Intelligence for Real-Time Market Engagement PropMasterRiot FX 3X is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for traders who require consistent execution, adaptive strategy logic, and robust session-based precision. Designed with advanced volume profiling and embedded smart logic, this EA integrates market structure recognition with price behavior to deliver actionable decisions under diverse trading conditions. With full multi-session awareness and an embedded ti
First Range of the first opening hour
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Core Concept The indicator draws and tracks the high and low of the first hour of each trading day. It enhances this base strategy with technical visuals and trader-friendly UI elements to help traders make informed and quick decisions. Dashboard Settings ShowDashboard : Enables or disables a visual panel. DashboardColor , TextColor : Customize dashboard appearance. RSI Settings ShowRSI : Displays the RSI (Relative Strength Index) panel. RSI calculation settings: RSI_Period : RSI lookback period
Order Flow Absorption
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Order Flow Absorption (OFA) — Smart Footprint & Volume Panel Unlock true market intent. The Order Flow Absorption (OFA) indicator gives you an institutional view of market dynamics, highlighting aggressive buying/selling zones and footprint imbalances — with a clean, customizable dashboard. Key Features Buyer/Seller Footprint Panel Toggleable real-time panel shows current, previous, and total volume flow between buyers and sellers. Smart Absorption Detection Detects potential buyer or seller
Pro Bounce EA
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pro Bouncing EA - Professional Bounce Trading System Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Bounce Strategy Discover the power of professional support and resistance bounce trading with our cutting-edge Expert Advisor that combines advanced pattern recognition, stunning visuals, and bulletproof risk management. Why Pro Bouncing EA is Different  Sierra Chart-Style Professional Interface Dark Blue Chromatic Theme - Easy on the eyes during long trading sessions Real-Time Volume Profile - B
Strategic Indicator X3 Pro Multi
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Key Marketing Elements:  Professional Positioning: Premium product language - "Ultimate Professional Trading System" Enterprise terminology - "institutional-quality," "professional-grade" Technical credibility - AI-powered, neural network technology Market compliance - MQL5 certified, fully compliant  Value Proposition Highlights: Triple strategy framework with clear explanations AI/Neural network technology as key differentiator Professional visual interface with specific details Comprehensive
HVN Scalper
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
HIGH VOLUME NODES SCALPING - The Ultimate AI-Powered Professional Trading System REVOLUTIONARY VOLUME NODE DETECTION TECHNOLOGY Transform your trading with the most advanced volume analysis system ever created for MetaTrader 5! This isn't just another indicator – it's a complete professional trading solution that combines cutting-edge Neural Network AI , advanced volume node detection , and automatic Fibonacci management into one powerful system. WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR EXTRAORDINARY ARTIFICI
UB Order Flow Professional Swing or Scalp
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Professional Unfinished Business Order Flow Indicator Identify High-Probability Reversal Points with Institutional-Grade Market Analysis What is Unfinished Business? Unfinished Business occurs when price reaches significant highs or lows but fails to sustain those levels due to lack of institutional support. These failed auctions create powerful reversal opportunities that smart money exploits. Key Features: Advanced Order Flow Detection - Identifies rejected price levels where institutional buy
First Range of the Opening Session brake out
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout v10.0 Overview The First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and visualize key trading opportunities during the first hour of major market sessions. This enhanced indicator combines traditional session breakout analysis with advanced market profiling and neural network-inspired news impact assessment. Key Features Multi-Session Analysis Tokyo Session : 00:00-01:00 GM
All in one Chart Patterns Professional Level
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level: The Ultimate 36-Pattern Trading System All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level is a comprehensive 36-pattern indicator well known by retail traders, but significantly enhanced with superior accuracy through integrated news impact analysis and proper market profile positioning. This professional-grade trading tool transforms traditional pattern recognition by combining advanced algorithmic detection with real-time market intelligence.  CORE FEATU
Trading Chat Patterns Neural Network News
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading Chart Patterns EA - Professional Multi-Strategy Pattern Recognition System  Transform Your Trading with Advanced Chart Pattern Recognition Trading Chart Patterns EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines cutting-edge pattern recognition algorithms with intelligent risk management. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this EA delivers consistent performance across multiple currency pairs and timeframes.  Key Features & Benefits 7 Powerful Trading Strategie
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt