Pro Bounce EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Domantas Juodenis
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Bounce Strategy
Discover the power of professional support and resistance bounce trading with our cutting-edge Expert Advisor that combines advanced pattern recognition, stunning visuals, and bulletproof risk management.
Why Pro Bouncing EA is Different
Sierra Chart-Style Professional Interface
- Dark Blue Chromatic Theme - Easy on the eyes during long trading sessions
- Real-Time Volume Profile - Blue bars for bullish volume, white for bearish (just like professional trading platforms)
- Point of Control (POC) Line - Instantly identify high-volume price levels
- Clean S/R Visualization - Only 2 thick, intelligent support/resistance bars that matter
Advanced Triple Strategy System
- Single Bounce - Perfect for beginners, catches first bounce opportunities
- Double Bounce - Medium risk/reward for experienced traders
- Triple Bounce - High-confidence signals for conservative traders
- Wolf Wave Pattern Recognition - Advanced Fibonacci-based SL/TP calculations
Universal Market Intelligence
- Auto-Adapts to ANY Symbol - EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, and more
- Smart Timeframe Adjustment - Works perfectly on M1 to D1 and beyond
- Symbol-Specific Parameters - Gold gets 5x tolerance, JPY pairs get pip adjustments
- Volatile Pair Recognition - GBP pairs get enhanced volatility handling
Professional Features That Set Us Apart
Real-Time Professional Dashboard
- Live Account Stats - Balance, Equity, Free Margin
- Current Positions - SL/TP levels at a glance
- Market Session Indicator - Asian, London, NY, Pacific
- News Impact Monitor - High/Medium/Low impact timing
- Trading Pair Display - Elegant center-screen symbol
Bulletproof Risk Management
- 3 Risk Types: Fixed Lot, Percent Equity, Performance-Based
- Smart Margin Checking - Prevents "No Money" errors
- Auto Lot Calculation - Based on account size and risk tolerance
- Broker Compliance - Respects all stop level requirements
Advanced Position Management
- Intelligent Trailing Stop - Locks in profits as market moves favorably
- Break Even Protection - Moves SL to entry once in profit
- Auto Close Feature - Takes profits at predetermined levels
- All Features Toggleable - Use what you need, disable what you don't
Perfect For Every Trading Style
Professional Traders
- Institutional-quality volume profile analysis
- Multiple strategy selection for different market conditions
- Advanced Wolf Wave pattern recognition
- Professional chart aesthetics for presentation
Learning Traders
- Clean, educational visual interface
- Start with Single Bounce, progress to Triple Bounce
- Real-time market session and news impact education
- Debug mode for understanding EA decisions
Busy Traders
- Set-and-forget automation
- Smart position management handles the rest
- Works across all major timeframes
- Minimal monitoring required
Market-Tested Performance
Extensively Backtested - Proven on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD across multiple timeframes
MQL5 Market Approved - Meets all professional standards
Cross-Broker Compatible - Works with any MT5 broker
Low Maintenance - Intelligent parameter adjustment
Professional Support - Comprehensive documentation included
Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
- Trading Style: Support/Resistance Bounce Strategy
- Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1) with auto-adjustment
- Symbols: All Forex, Gold, Indices (auto-adapts)
- Account Types: All (Hedge/Netting compatible)
- Minimum Deposit: Works with any account size
What You Get
Complete Trading System
- Pro Bouncing EA (.ex5 file)
- Professional Setup Guide
- Optimal Parameter Settings
- Risk Management Guidelines
- Troubleshooting Support
Bonus Features
- Custom Chart Template - Instant professional look
- Strategy Guide - When to use Single vs Double vs Triple Bounce
- Broker Settings - Optimal configurations for major brokers
- Debug Mode - Learn how the EA makes decisions What Traders Are Saying
Perfect for traders who demand:
- Professional-quality tools
- Reliable automation
- Beautiful, functional interfaces
- Proven strategies
- Comprehensive risk management
