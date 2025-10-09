Pro Bounce EA

Pro Bouncing EA - Professional Bounce Trading System

Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Bounce Strategy

Discover the power of professional support and resistance bounce trading with our cutting-edge Expert Advisor that combines advanced pattern recognition, stunning visuals, and bulletproof risk management.

Why Pro Bouncing EA is Different

 Sierra Chart-Style Professional Interface

  • Dark Blue Chromatic Theme - Easy on the eyes during long trading sessions
  • Real-Time Volume Profile - Blue bars for bullish volume, white for bearish (just like professional trading platforms)
  • Point of Control (POC) Line - Instantly identify high-volume price levels
  • Clean S/R Visualization - Only 2 thick, intelligent support/resistance bars that matter

 Advanced Triple Strategy System

  • Single Bounce - Perfect for beginners, catches first bounce opportunities
  • Double Bounce - Medium risk/reward for experienced traders
  • Triple Bounce - High-confidence signals for conservative traders
  • Wolf Wave Pattern Recognition - Advanced Fibonacci-based SL/TP calculations

 Universal Market Intelligence

  • Auto-Adapts to ANY Symbol - EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, and more
  • Smart Timeframe Adjustment - Works perfectly on M1 to D1 and beyond
  • Symbol-Specific Parameters - Gold gets 5x tolerance, JPY pairs get pip adjustments
  • Volatile Pair Recognition - GBP pairs get enhanced volatility handling

Professional Features That Set Us Apart

 Real-Time Professional Dashboard

  • Live Account Stats - Balance, Equity, Free Margin
  • Current Positions - SL/TP levels at a glance
  • Market Session Indicator - Asian, London, NY, Pacific
  • News Impact Monitor - High/Medium/Low impact timing
  • Trading Pair Display - Elegant center-screen symbol

 Bulletproof Risk Management

  • 3 Risk Types: Fixed Lot, Percent Equity, Performance-Based
  • Smart Margin Checking - Prevents "No Money" errors
  • Auto Lot Calculation - Based on account size and risk tolerance
  • Broker Compliance - Respects all stop level requirements

 Advanced Position Management

  • Intelligent Trailing Stop - Locks in profits as market moves favorably
  • Break Even Protection - Moves SL to entry once in profit
  • Auto Close Feature - Takes profits at predetermined levels
  • All Features Toggleable - Use what you need, disable what you don't

Perfect For Every Trading Style

 Professional Traders

  • Institutional-quality volume profile analysis
  • Multiple strategy selection for different market conditions
  • Advanced Wolf Wave pattern recognition
  • Professional chart aesthetics for presentation

 Learning Traders

  • Clean, educational visual interface
  • Start with Single Bounce, progress to Triple Bounce
  • Real-time market session and news impact education
  • Debug mode for understanding EA decisions

 Busy Traders

  • Set-and-forget automation
  • Smart position management handles the rest
  • Works across all major timeframes
  • Minimal monitoring required

Market-Tested Performance

Extensively Backtested - Proven on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD across multiple timeframes
MQL5 Market Approved - Meets all professional standards
Cross-Broker Compatible - Works with any MT5 broker
Low Maintenance - Intelligent parameter adjustment
Professional Support - Comprehensive documentation included

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
  • Trading Style: Support/Resistance Bounce Strategy
  • Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1) with auto-adjustment
  • Symbols: All Forex, Gold, Indices (auto-adapts)
  • Account Types: All (Hedge/Netting compatible)
  • Minimum Deposit: Works with any account size

What You Get

Complete Trading System

  •  Pro Bouncing EA (.ex5 file)
  •  Professional Setup Guide
  •  Optimal Parameter Settings
  •  Risk Management Guidelines
  •  Troubleshooting Support

Bonus Features

  • Custom Chart Template - Instant professional look
  • Strategy Guide - When to use Single vs Double vs Triple Bounce
  • Broker Settings - Optimal configurations for major brokers
  • Debug Mode - Learn how the EA makes decisions                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              What Traders Are Saying

"Finally, an EA that looks as professional as it trades. The volume profile feature alone is worth the price!" - Professional Trader

"The auto-adjustment for different symbols is brilliant. Same EA works perfectly on EURUSD and XAUUSD." - Multi-Market Trader

"Clean interface, reliable signals, professional results. This is what I've been looking for." - Institutional Trader

Ready to Trade Like a Pro?

Start Your Professional Trading Journey Today

Transform your MetaTrader 5 into a professional trading workstation with institutional-grade visuals, intelligent automation, and proven bounce strategies.

 Perfect for traders who demand:

  • Professional-quality tools
  • Reliable automation
  • Beautiful, functional interfaces
  • Proven strategies
  • Comprehensive risk management

Get Pro Bouncing EA Now

Join thousands of traders who've upgraded their trading experience with our professional bounce trading system.

 Remember: Great traders use great tools. Your trading deserves a professional approach.

 Professional Trading. Simplified.

#ProTrading #SupportResistance #VolumeProfile #MetaTrader5 #ExpertAdvisor #ForexAutomation #ProfessionalTrading


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
RSI with EMA and Grid System and scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System The RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for traders who seek both consistency and adaptability in dynamic market conditions. Combining two proven strategies, this EA is built for precision entries, controlled risk, and intelligent position management. Strategy 1: RSI + EMA Grid System This strategy uses a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identi
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
VWAP Scalping Pro – Advanced VWAP & Market Profile System Professional-Grade VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Precision Trading VWAP Scalping Pro is an advanced analytical tool that integrates Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analysis with professional Market Profile visualization. It provides traders with institutional-style insights into price structure, volume distribution, and session dynamics — ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies. Key Features Triple VWAP St
EngulfxPro
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Engulfx Pro – Advanced Breakout & News-Driven EA for MT5 Engulfx Pro is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand smart decision-making, precision entries, and dynamic risk control. This EA combines high-quality technical confirmations with market timing logic to trade breakouts effectively — while staying ahead of volatility caused by major news events. Whether you're a trend trader or a volatility hunter, Engulfx Pro adapts with two professional-grade strategi
FREE
RSI Distance Grid Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI + Grid Distance Strategy with 200 EMA Filter This strategy is built around a momentum and mean-reversion concept, using a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), price proximity to grid levels, and a long-term trend filter provided by the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Core Logic: RSI Signal: The strategy monitors a 17-period RSI and looks for bullish momentum when it crosses above a secondary RSI line (e.g., smoothed or lead RSI), particularly when the leading RSI
Stop Loss Hunt Arrows
Domantas Juodenis
Yardımcı programlar
Stop Loss Hunting: Market Manipulation Visualized This professional candlestick chart clearly highlights stop loss hunting zones —a common market manipulation tactic used by institutional players. Sharp downward wicks pierce below local support levels, triggering retail traders' stop losses before price reverses sharply in the opposite direction. Each event is marked with precision red arrows , showcasing engineered liquidity grabs designed to shake out weak positions before strong bullish moves
FREE
Banker Scandal SM EQ HL
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 – Advanced Institutional Market Structure Indicator for MT5 Overview The Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 is a professional MT5 indicator built to identify Smart Money Concepts (SMC) in real time. It detects Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) patterns — zones that often indicate institutional liquidity targets — helping traders anticipate potential reversals and market manipulation areas. This tool combines price structure, volume profile, and economic event d
Price Action with liquidity traps and Swing
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
PA+LZ Expert Advisor — Precision Trading Powered by Price Action & Liquidity Zones Overview PA+LZ (Price Action + Liquidity Zones) is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want a smart, structured, and institutional-grade trading system. Designed with clean price action logic and intelligent liquidity zone detection, PA+LZ delivers precise entries, controlled risk, and consistent profitability — without relying on unreliable tricks like martingale or random grid spam. Whet
Final Surge Pro
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
FINAL SURGE PRO – The Ultimate Price Action & Breakout Trading EA Version: 1.1 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Developer: fxDreema (2025) License: 1 account per purchase Backtesting & Live Trading Ready  Description Final Surge Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed for serious traders and prop firm challengers. It combines price action , breakout logic , and multi-tier risk management in a smart, automated engine built for profit consistency and capital protection . Engineered using th
PropMasterRiot FX3X
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
PropMasterRiot FX 3X – Adaptive Intelligence for Real-Time Market Engagement PropMasterRiot FX 3X is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for traders who require consistent execution, adaptive strategy logic, and robust session-based precision. Designed with advanced volume profiling and embedded smart logic, this EA integrates market structure recognition with price behavior to deliver actionable decisions under diverse trading conditions. With full multi-session awareness and an embedded ti
Order Flow Absorption
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Order Flow Absorption (OFA) — Smart Footprint & Volume Panel Unlock true market intent. The Order Flow Absorption (OFA) indicator gives you an institutional view of market dynamics, highlighting aggressive buying/selling zones and footprint imbalances — with a clean, customizable dashboard. Key Features Buyer/Seller Footprint Panel Toggleable real-time panel shows current, previous, and total volume flow between buyers and sellers. Smart Absorption Detection Detects potential buyer or seller
Strategic Indicator X3 Pro Multi
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Key Marketing Elements:  Professional Positioning: Premium product language - "Ultimate Professional Trading System" Enterprise terminology - "institutional-quality," "professional-grade" Technical credibility - AI-powered, neural network technology Market compliance - MQL5 certified, fully compliant  Value Proposition Highlights: Triple strategy framework with clear explanations AI/Neural network technology as key differentiator Professional visual interface with specific details Comprehensive
FREE
First Range of the Opening Session brake out
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout v10.0 Overview The First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and visualize key trading opportunities during the first hour of major market sessions. This enhanced indicator combines traditional session breakout analysis with advanced market profiling and neural network-inspired news impact assessment. Key Features Multi-Session Analysis Tokyo Session : 00:00-01:00 GM
All in one Chart Patterns Professional Level
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level: The Ultimate 36-Pattern Trading System All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level is a comprehensive 36-pattern indicator well known by retail traders, but significantly enhanced with superior accuracy through integrated news impact analysis and proper market profile positioning. This professional-grade trading tool transforms traditional pattern recognition by combining advanced algorithmic detection with real-time market intelligence.  CORE FEATU
MP Profile Pro
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  MARKET PROFILE PRO - Professional Volume Analysis & Smart Trading Dashboard Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Market Profile Analysis Market Profile Pro brings Wall Street's most pow
Scalping Eagle System FX
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
MA Scalping Pro EA – Professional Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for MT5 Overview The EMA Scalping Pro EA is a professional trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on the classic 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy . It’s designed for precise Forex scalping and short-term trading , and it automatically adapts to any symbol — including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Commodities — on any timeframe from M1 to D1 . If you purchase the full-lifetime version , you will receive free future updates . After purchase,
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
G7FX Trading System
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
G7FX PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Advanced Order Flow + Volume Profile Expert Advisor PROVEN PERFORMANCE ACROSS ALL TIMEFRAMES Multi-Timeframe Testing Results: 30-Minute (M30): Multiple pairs tested - Consistent profits across XAUUSD, US500, CADJPY, and more 15-Minute (M15): 350+ trades - Strong performance on currency pairs (EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD) 5-Minute (M5): 5,510 trades executed - Robust scalping capability proven on NZDJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD Tested Account Sizes: $500 - $5,000+  WHAT MAKES G
