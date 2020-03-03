PropMasterRiot FX3X

PropMasterRiot FX 3X – Adaptive Intelligence for Real-Time Market Engagement

PropMasterRiot FX 3X is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for traders who require consistent execution, adaptive strategy logic, and robust session-based precision. Designed with advanced volume profiling and embedded smart logic, this EA integrates market structure recognition with price behavior to deliver actionable decisions under diverse trading conditions.

With full multi-session awareness and an embedded time filter, the EA restricts operations to high-potential market windows, reducing noise and enhancing clarity in trade entries. It uses dynamic stop loss and take profit logic derived from recent highs and lows, aiming to maximize reward-to-risk efficiency.

PropMasterRiot FX 3X includes an integrated visual panel that provides real-time updates on balance, equity, trade count, stop loss, and risk metrics. The embedded logo and optional 4D View Mode enhance user interface clarity without interrupting chart functionality.

This EA is ideal for prop firm traders, scalpers, and professional algorithmic users seeking a balance of structure, speed, and strategy validation.

Key Features of PropMasterRiot FX 3X

1. Smart Session-Based Trading
Limits trading activity to specific time windows across the Asian, London, and New York sessions for improved trade quality and market alignment.

2. Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
Automatically calculates SL and TP levels based on recent market structure — including higher highs and lower lows — to adapt to real-time volatility.

3. Embedded Visual Control Panel
Displays balance, equity, trade counts, lot size, SL/TP levels, and system status in a clean upper-left corner interface with integrated branding.

4. Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection Logic
Identifies and responds to real FVG zones, filtering out fake signals to reduce false entries and improve precision.

5. Range Breakout System (Breakfast Strategy)
Marks and reacts to early market range zones using the first hour’s price structure. Pending orders are placed on breakout confirmation.

6. 4D View Mode with Volume Cloud Overlay
Optional toggle panel that activates advanced visual layers, such as volume-based cloud shading to enhance trend and reversal interpretation.

7. Auto-Close on Pip Target
Optional auto-close logic that exits profitable trades once a fixed pip value is reached, even before TP.

8. Equity Risk Management
Trade size can be calculated based on a percentage of account equity, allowing risk to remain proportional as account size changes.

9. Multi-Asset Compatibility
Supports forex, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments across 5M and 15M timeframes.

10. Commercial-Ready with Branding Support
Includes embedded logo, professional chart theme, and licensing readiness — ideal for resale or funded account environments.

PropMasterRiot FX 3X – Feature Overview

Structured Multi-Session Trading Logic
The EA intelligently activates and deactivates trading functions based on session-specific timing. Each session (Asian, London, New York) is handled independently, with separate entry logic and configurable filters, improving trade timing and reducing off-hours noise.

Precision Entry Using Market Structure
Rather than relying on static price action triggers, PropMasterRiot FX 3X dynamically reads market structure in real time. It identifies and reacts to higher highs, lower lows, consolidation zones, and breakout levels with built-in adaptability to trend or range environments.

Fair Value Gap Recognition
The EA detects and plots real Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using accurate candle logic. Only valid, unmitigated zones are considered for trade triggers, helping to avoid fake or exhausted setups. FVG-based entries can be combined with time filters for additional safety.

Dynamic Risk Control and Lot Sizing
Lot sizes are calculated either by fixed volume or as a percentage of account equity. Risk parameters adjust automatically as account balance or equity changes, maintaining consistent risk exposure without manual intervention.

Auto SL and TP Based on Market Extremes
Stop loss and take profit levels are automatically set based on the nearest relevant swing points — recent high/lows or structural pivots. This allows for real-world SL/TP placement aligned with market behavior, not arbitrary pips.

Auto-Close Pips Logic
A secondary safety layer that exits trades after a predefined profit in pips, even if the primary TP hasn't been hit. This is ideal for fast-moving trades or prop firm risk constraints.

Integrated Chart Panel for Real-Time Feedback
Displays EA name, current balance, equity, drawdown, number of open trades, active session, SL/TP levels, and more. Designed for visual clarity and quick diagnostics, the panel uses a clean layout with optional branding.

4D View Mode with Volume Cloud Overlay
A toggle feature that overlays a visual volume cloud across recent candles. It helps visualize where most trading volume has occurred and provides insight into likely continuation or exhaustion zones. Fully optional and customizable from the input panel.

Embedded Logo and Brand Support
A high-resolution embedded logo is displayed in the corner of the chart to help protect intellectual property and support professional branding. Compatible with custom image resource injection.

Minimal Chart Flicker and One-Time Theme Application
The EA applies your preferred HD chart styling only once at initialization to avoid visual reset loops. This preserves your workspace while ensuring a consistent look-and-feel across different charts or terminals.

Compatible Across Assets and Instruments
Works seamlessly on forex pairs, indices (e.g., US30, UK100), commodities (e.g., XAUUSD), and synthetic markets. Designed for short-term execution on M5 and M15 charts, with built-in flexibility for higher timeframes.

Built for Commercial and Proprietary Use
Whether you’re deploying for personal trading, prop firm challenges, or selling the EA commercially, this system is licensing-ready and structured for secure delivery and ongoing development.


