All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level: The Ultimate 36-Pattern Trading System

All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level is a comprehensive 36-pattern indicator well known by retail traders, but significantly enhanced with superior accuracy through integrated news impact analysis and proper market profile positioning. This professional-grade trading tool transforms traditional pattern recognition by combining advanced algorithmic detection with real-time market intelligence.

CORE FEATURES & CAPABILITIES

Advanced Pattern Recognition Engine:

36 Professional Chart Patterns including candlestick formations, reversal patterns, and continuation structures

including candlestick formations, reversal patterns, and continuation structures Multi-timeframe Analysis with optimized detection algorithms for maximum accuracy

with optimized detection algorithms for maximum accuracy Intelligent Signal Filtering reduces false signals by 80% through advanced validation techniques

reduces false signals by 80% through advanced validation techniques Real-time Pattern Detection with customizable alert system and visual confirmation

Revolutionary Market Profile Integration:

Authentic Volume Profile Display positioned at chart edge with horizontal colored bars extending toward price action

positioned at chart edge with horizontal colored bars extending toward price action Point of Control (POC) identification in distinctive red highlighting for immediate recognition

identification in distinctive red highlighting for immediate recognition Value Area High/Low (VAH/VAL) with dynamic yellow dashed lines for key support/resistance levels

with dynamic yellow dashed lines for key support/resistance levels Real-time Volume Distribution analysis using last 100 bars with 50-level precision mapping

Professional News Impact System:

Dynamic News Event Recognition covering major economic releases (NFP, FOMC, ECB, CPI, GDP)

covering major economic releases (NFP, FOMC, ECB, CPI, GDP) Impact Classification with HIGH/MEDIUM/LOW ratings based on market volatility expectations

with HIGH/MEDIUM/LOW ratings based on market volatility expectations Session-aware Analysis recognizing Asian, European, and US trading session impacts

recognizing Asian, European, and US trading session impacts Real-time News Monitoring with automatic impact level updates throughout trading sessions

Smart Trading Intelligence:

Market Session Recognition with color-coded display (Sydney/Tokyo/London/New York/Overlap)

with color-coded display (Sydney/Tokyo/London/New York/Overlap) Market Sentiment Analysis based on multi-timeframe price momentum calculations

based on multi-timeframe price momentum calculations Account Management Dashboard displaying equity, balance, margin utilization, and risk metrics

displaying equity, balance, margin utilization, and risk metrics Professional Dark Theme with gold accent interface for optimal chart visibility

Customizable Trading Experience:

Pattern-Specific Detection allowing focus on individual pattern types (Ascending Triangle default)

allowing focus on individual pattern types (Ascending Triangle default) Adjustable Alert System with on/off toggle for notifications and pattern labels

with on/off toggle for notifications and pattern labels Clean Signal Management with reduced frequency settings to eliminate chart clutter

with reduced frequency settings to eliminate chart clutter Professional Display Options for dashboard, market profile, and session information

Technical Excellence:

Optimized Performance with efficient calculation cycles and memory management

with efficient calculation cycles and memory management MQL5 Native Architecture ensuring compatibility with MetaTrader 5 platform standards

ensuring compatibility with MetaTrader 5 platform standards Error-free Compilation with thoroughly tested codebase and proper error handling

with thoroughly tested codebase and proper error handling Automatic Cleanup system preventing memory leaks and object conflicts

Pattern Detection Accuracy: Unlike standard pattern indicators that generate excessive false signals, this professional system employs sophisticated validation techniques including volume confirmation, trend context analysis, and statistical probability filtering. The result is a significant reduction in noise while maintaining sensitivity to genuine trading opportunities.

Market Profile Authenticity: The integrated market profile displays authentic volume distribution data exactly as professional traders expect - with horizontal colored bars extending from the right chart edge toward price action. This isn't a simplified approximation but a genuine market profile implementation using actual volume data and proper VAH/POC/VAL calculations.

News Impact Intelligence: Traditional indicators ignore fundamental market drivers. This system actively monitors and displays news impact levels, helping traders understand when technical patterns are more or less reliable based on pending economic events and current market session dynamics.

Professional-Grade Interface: The comprehensive dashboard provides instant access to critical trading information without cluttering the price chart. Account metrics, market sessions, sentiment analysis, and profile data are elegantly organized in a professional layout that enhances rather than distracts from trading decisions.

Default Configuration:

Pattern Focus: Ascending Triangle (highly reliable breakout pattern)

Alerts: Disabled (clean trading environment)

Pattern Labels: Hidden (uncluttered charts)

Market Profile: Active (essential volume analysis)

Dashboard: Active (complete market intelligence)

This professional-level indicator represents the evolution of pattern recognition trading, combining traditional technical analysis with modern market structure understanding and fundamental awareness. It's designed for serious traders who demand accuracy, reliability, and comprehensive market intelligence in a single, integrated solution.



