First Range of the Opening Session brake out
- Göstergeler
- Domantas Juodenis
- Sürüm: 10.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Overview
The First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and visualize key trading opportunities during the first hour of major market sessions. This enhanced indicator combines traditional session breakout analysis with advanced market profiling and neural network-inspired news impact assessment.
Key Features
📊 Multi-Session Analysis
- Tokyo Session: 00:00-01:00 GMT (Cyan boxes)
- Europe Session: 07:00-08:00 GMT (Blue boxes)
- London Session: 08:00-09:00 GMT (Yellow boxes)
- New York Session: 13:00-14:00 GMT (Orange boxes)
- Sydney Session: 22:00-23:00 GMT (Magenta boxes)
🎯 Session Boxes
- Visual range boxes showing high/low of first hour
- Automatic extension after session completion
- Real-time breakout detection and alerts
- Color-coded session identification
- Professional labeling with session status
📈 Market Profile Integration
- Volume-based histogram on chart's right side
- POC (Point of Control): Yellow line at highest volume price
- VAH (Value Area High): Orange line marking 70% value area top
- VAL (Value Area Low): Orange line marking 70% value area bottom
- Configurable period analysis (default 24 hours)
- Dynamic price level distribution
🧠 Advanced News Impact System
Neural network-inspired multi-factor analysis incorporating:
- Volatility Factor (35%): Current vs baseline volatility comparison
- Volume Factor (25%): Real-time volume analysis vs historical average
- Time Factor (25%): Smart time-based impact assessment
- Spread Factor (15%): Market stress indicator through spread analysis
Dynamic impact levels: VERY HIGH | HIGH | MEDIUM | LOW | VERY LOW
💼 Professional Dashboard
Comprehensive left-panel display featuring:
Account Information
- Real-time equity and balance
- Current profit/loss
- Available free margin
Market Analysis
- Dynamic market sentiment (Strong Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
- Current price and spread monitoring
- Daily trading range in pips
- Average volatility calculation
Session Information
- Current active session identification
- Next upcoming session timing
- Server time display
Trading Data
- Trading permission status
- Active breakout counter
- Market status (Open/Closed)
- Volatility measurements
News Impact
- Real-time news impact assessment
- Color-coded impact levels
- Time-sensitive analysis
System Information
- Broker identification
- Candle count
- Daily high/low levels
🎨 Visual Features
- Center Display: Currency pair and session name centered on chart
- Professional Theme: Dark background with optimized colors
- Dynamic Positioning: Adaptive layout based on chart size
- Color Coding: Intuitive color scheme for quick analysis
- Real-time Updates: 5-second refresh rate
Trading Strategy
Core Concept
The indicator identifies the price range established during the first hour of major trading sessions, then monitors for breakouts above or below these levels. This approach capitalizes on:
- Session opening volatility
- Institutional order flow
- Market maker activity
- Breakout momentum
Entry Signals
- Bullish Breakout: Price breaks above session high
- Bearish Breakout: Price breaks below session low
- Volume Confirmation: Use market profile for volume validation
- News Impact: Consider impact level for trade sizing
Risk Management
- Use session range for stop-loss placement
- Monitor VAH/VAL levels for support/resistance
- Adjust position size based on news impact level
- Consider multiple session confirmations
Configuration Options
Session Controls
- Individual session enable/disable
- GMT offset adjustment
- Box extension duration (hours)
- Session display preferences
Market Profile Settings
- Profile period (hours)
- Number of price levels
- Value area percentage
- Color customization
- Profile width adjustment
Visual Customization
- Dashboard display toggle
- Dark theme application
- Color scheme modification
- Panel sizing options
Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Type: Custom Indicator
- Timeframe: All timeframes supported
- Symbols: All forex pairs and instruments
- Performance: Optimized for real-time analysis
- Memory: Efficient resource usage
Installation
- Copy the .mq5 file to MetaTrader 5/MQL5/Indicators folder
- Compile the indicator in MetaEditor
- Attach to desired chart
- Configure parameters as needed
- Enable auto-trading for alerts (if desired)
Best Practices
- Use on major currency pairs during active sessions
- Combine with additional confirmation indicators
- Monitor news calendar for high-impact events
- Adjust parameters based on market conditions
- Practice proper risk management principles
Updates & Support
- Version 10.0 Enhanced Professional Edition
- Regular updates for market conditions
- Professional-grade reliability
- Comprehensive error handling
- Real-time performance optimization
This indicator is designed for professional traders seeking to capitalize on session opening ranges and breakout opportunities. The advanced features provide comprehensive market analysis while maintaining ease of use and visual clarity.