💎CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield
Precision. Patience. Power.
CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection.
⚙️ Strategy Overview
Built for the 4-hour timeframe, CMFX GOLD fuses four professional-grade indicators into one adaptive engine:
-
MACD — Momentum Core
Detects early trend shifts and measures directional strength before confirmation.
-
RSI — Timing Filter
Identifies overbought and oversold zones, confirming momentum exhaustion to avoid bad entries.
-
Multiple EMAs — Trend Skeleton
Creates a dynamic market structure that filters false reversals and defines trade bias.
-
Parabolic SAR — Tactical Exit Layer
Secures profits in strong trends and flips early when the market’s pulse changes.
All signals must align — only high-probability swing setups qualify for execution.
⚡️ Tactical Design Philosophy
CMFX GOLD acts like a professional battlefield strategist:
-
Waits for multi-indicator alignment
-
Executes with precision
-
Protects every position with built-in loss control
Designed for traders who prefer accuracy over activity.
💰 Performance Snapshot
-
Profit Factor: 2.48 (≈ +148 % profitability advantage)
-
Style: Swing / Trend following
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Average Holding: 1–3 days
-
Risk: Fixed lots + Dollar-based loss guard
🔧 Key Features
✅ Hybrid logic (MACD + RSI + EMA + SAR)
✅ 4H precision swing trading — no scalping noise
✅ Fully optimized for XAUUSD
✅ Fixed lot size execution for consistent exposure
✅ User-defined floating loss cut-off ($) — closes all trades instantly once total drawdown exceeds your chosen limit, protecting equity from deep loss events
✅ Candle-skip entry filter (avoids clustered orders)
✅ No martingale, no grid, no hidden tricks
⚙️ Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)
-
Timeframe: H4
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw spread
-
Leverage: 1 : 500 or higher
-
Lot Size: 0.02 per $500
-
Minimum Deposit: $500
📊 Results-Oriented Intelligence
Trained on five years of historical data and stress-tested through volatile market cycles, CMFX GOLD maintains composure under pressure.
Its dynamic indicator fusion ensures that entries occur only when the larger market structure and momentum agree.
🧠 The CMFX Philosophy
“Gold rewards discipline — not luck.”
CMFX GOLD is built for traders who plan, measure, and execute with intent.
It’s your tactical command system for mastering XAUUSD.
