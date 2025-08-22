Banker Scandal SM EQ HL
- Göstergeler
- Domantas Juodenis
- Sürüm: 1.50
- Güncellendi: 22 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 – Advanced Institutional Market Structure Indicator for MT5
Overview
The Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 is a professional MT5 indicator built to identify Smart Money Concepts (SMC) in real time.
It detects Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) patterns — zones that often indicate institutional liquidity targets — helping traders anticipate potential reversals and market manipulation areas.
This tool combines price structure, volume profile, and economic event data in one system, designed for traders who rely on institutional order flow and market context for decision-making.
Key Features
1. Smart Money Pattern Detection
-
Equal Highs Recognition – Marks potential resistance zones formed by repeated highs
-
Equal Lows Recognition – Highlights accumulation zones where large buyers may be active
-
Institutional Manipulation Zones – Grey rectangular regions showing possible liquidity sweeps
-
Multi-Timeframe Scanner – Analyzes structures across multiple chart periods for confirmation
2. Visual Signal System
-
Red Arrows → Potential SELL zones (Equal Highs)
-
Green Arrows → Potential BUY zones (Equal Lows)
-
Grey Zones → Institutional activity or manipulation areas
-
Minimal Interface – Clean, professional chart layout suitable for live trading
3. Real-Time News Impact System
-
Displays upcoming economic events directly on the chart
-
Color-coded impact levels: high, medium, and low
-
Countdown timer before key announcements
-
Automatically updates using real-time data feed
4. Professional Volume Profile
-
Right-side volume histogram for visualizing traded volume at each price level
-
Dynamic refresh (15-minute) interval for up-to-date market data
-
Color-coded distribution: red = high volume, blue = low volume
-
Displays exact price levels for each volume cluster
5. Integrated Trading Dashboard
-
Real-time account data: balance, equity, margin, and spread
-
Signal activity monitor: shows active EQH/EQL zones
-
News impact alerts and current market context
-
Scan countdown timer showing time until next auto-update
Technical Specifications
Update Intervals:
-
Pattern Scan: Every 4 hours (adjustable)
-
Volume Profile: Every 15 minutes
-
News Events: Real-time
-
Dashboard: Continuous refresh
Detection Logic:
-
Pattern Tolerance: 50 pips (customizable)
-
Minimum Confirmations: 3 touches per level
-
Zone Coverage: Candle-based with low buffer range
-
Multi-factor confirmation for signal validation
Customization Options:
-
User-defined bull/bear colors
-
Adjustable arrow size and chart theme
-
Transparent grid lines for clear visualization
-
Professional dark-blue background for analysis clarity
Designed For
The Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner is ideal for:
-
Institutional and Prop Traders – Analyzing liquidity and manipulation areas
-
Swing Traders – Identifying reversal and continuation zones
-
Support/Resistance Traders – Spotting repeated level formations
-
News Traders – Timing trades around high-impact events
-
Portfolio Managers – Aligning entries with volume and structure data
Supported Trading Styles
-
Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
-
Liquidity & Breakout Analysis
-
Support/Resistance Trading
-
News-based Positioning
-
Top-down Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Installation & Setup
-
Download the .mq5 file from the MQL5 Market
-
Copy to MQL5/Indicators directory
-
Compile via MetaEditor
-
Apply to any chart or timeframe
-
Adjust settings as needed
Default Settings:
-
Scan Period: 20 candles
-
Scan Refresh: 4 hours
-
Volume Profile: 15-minute updates
-
News Display: Enabled
-
Dashboard: Enabled
Why Traders Choose Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner
-
Built for Smart Money Concepts trading
-
Combines Equal Highs/Lows, Volume Profile, and News Events
-
Offers multi-component, institutional-style analysis
-
Clean, stable, and professional interface for live trading
Use Cases
-
Identify liquidity pools and manipulation zones before price reversals
-
Analyze market structure shifts and volume imbalance
-
Integrate fundamental awareness with technical zones
-
Improve trade timing with data-driven alerts
Risk Disclaimer
Trading financial instruments carries risk and may result in losses.
This indicator provides analytical assistance and should be used alongside proper risk management and trading education.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Summary
The Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 brings together Equal Highs/Lows detection, volume analysis, and real-time news impact to help traders understand institutional market behavior.
Designed for MT5, it delivers structure clarity, context awareness, and professional-grade chart visualization — all in one complete analytical package.
Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 — a professional MT5 indicator for traders focused on institutional logic, liquidity, and market precision.