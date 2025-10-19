Scalping Eagle System FX

This is a professional scalping Expert Advisor based on the popular 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy. It's designed for forex scalping but works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices) and any timeframe (M1-D1), with automatic adaptation to broker requirements.

Core Trading Strategy

EMA System (Exponential Moving Averages)

The EA uses three EMAs to identify trend direction and entry points:

  • EMA 10 (fast) - Reacts quickly to price changes
  • EMA 21 (medium) - Confirms short-term momentum
  • EMA 50 (slow) - Defines overall trend direction

Entry Logic

BUY Signal:

  • EMA 50 must be sloping upward (uptrend confirmed)
  • Current candle high > previous candle high (momentum confirmation)
  • Price crosses DOWN through the midpoint between EMA 10 and EMA 21 (pullback entry)
  • Trade opens at the crossover point

SELL Signal:

  • EMA 50 must be sloping downward (downtrend confirmed)
  • Current candle low < previous candle low (momentum confirmation)
  • Price crosses UP through the midpoint between EMA 10 and EMA 21 (pullback entry)
  • Trade opens at the crossover point

Sideways Market Filter:

  • If EMA 50 slope is less than the minimum threshold, no trades are taken
  • Prevents trading in choppy, ranging markets

Exit Strategy

Fixed Stops:

  • Stop Loss: Default 50 pips + spread (auto-adjusted to broker minimum)
  • Take Profit: Default 100 pips + spread (auto-adjusted to broker minimum)
  • Both automatically scale to meet broker requirements (especially important for Gold/Indices)

Optional Advanced Exits:

  • Trailing Stop: Moves SL in profit direction after reaching specified profit level
  • Breakeven: Moves SL to entry price + lock-in profit after reaching threshold
  • Both can be enabled/disabled independently

Advanced Features

1. Multi-Symbol Trading

  • Can trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously from one chart
  • Each symbol tracked independently with separate indicator handles
  • Comma-separated symbol list in settings (e.g., "EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD")
  • Leave empty to trade only the chart symbol

2. Risk Management

Martingale System (Optional):

  • Multiplies lot size after losses to recover drawdown
  • Configurable multiplier (default 2.0) and maximum steps (default 5)
  • Automatically resets to base lot after a win
  • Can set maximum lot size limit for safety

Drawdown Protection:

  • Monitors maximum equity and current drawdown percentage
  • Stops all trading if drawdown exceeds threshold (default 20%)
  • Resumes trading when equity recovers

Equity Curve Filter:

  • Calculates moving average of equity over specified period
  • Only trades when current equity is above its MA
  • Prevents trading during equity decline periods

3. Time Management

Time Filter:

  • Define trading hours (e.g., 8:00 - 22:00 broker time)
  • EA monitors but doesn't trade outside specified hours
  • Useful for avoiding low-liquidity periods

News Filter:

  • Uses spread widening as news indicator
  • Skips trades when spread exceeds maximum threshold
  • Protects from volatile news releases without external calendar

4. Intelligent Validation

Volume Control:

  • Automatically normalizes lots to broker's minimum, maximum, and step requirements
  • Validates volume before every trade
  • Handles brokers with different lot specifications (0.01, 0.1, 1.0 steps)

Stop Level Management:

  • Detects broker's SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL and SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL
  • Automatically adjusts SL/TP to meet minimum distance requirements
  • Adds 20% safety buffer to prevent rejections
  • Critical for symbols like Gold that require large stop distances

Margin Check:

  • Calculates required margin before placing orders
  • Skips trades if insufficient free margin (with 20% buffer)
  • Prevents "No money" errors and failed orders
  • Handles low balance test scenarios gracefully

5. Visual Interface

Professional Dark Theme:

  • Automatically configures chart with modern dark appearance
  • Black background with contrasting price elements
  • Lime/Red candles for clear bull/bear identification
  • Grid and period separators for better chart reading

Optional Logo Display:

  • Shows custom broker/EA logo on chart
  • Configurable position (corner and offset)
  • Loaded from resource file

Live Dashboard:

  • Real-time account statistics (Balance, Equity, Drawdown)
  • Trading status indicator (Active/Inactive)
  • Current EA settings display
  • Feature toggle status (checkmarks for enabled features)
  • Per-symbol data (spread, position status)
  • Updates on timer tick
  • Fully customizable position, font, and colors

Technical Implementation

Architecture

  • Object-oriented design with CSymbolData class for multi-symbol management
  • Uses MQL5 standard libraries (CTrade, Arrays)
  • Event-driven with OnTimer and OnTick handlers
  • Timer-based for multi-symbol support, tick-based for single symbol

Bar Control

  • Tracks last bar time per symbol to prevent duplicate signals
  • Only analyzes for new trades on new bar formation
  • Continuous trailing stop and breakeven management on every tick

Error Handling

  • Comprehensive validation at every step
  • Detailed logging of failures with error codes and descriptions
  • Graceful degradation on errors (continues monitoring other symbols)
  • No crashes on invalid conditions

Broker Compatibility

  • Works with any broker (MT5 compatible)
  • Handles both netting and hedging account types
  • Adapts to broker's trading restrictions automatically
  • Supports any symbol with standard MetaTrader properties

Default Settings & Recommendations

For Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.) on M5/M15:

  • Lot Size: 0.01 - 0.1
  • SL/TP: 50/100 pips (default)
  • MinSlopePoints: 1.0
  • Timeframe: M5 or M15

For Gold (XAUUSD) on H1/H4:

  • Lot Size: 0.01 - 0.05
  • SL/TP: 50/100 pips (will auto-adjust to ~200-400 points)
  • MinSlopePoints: 10.0
  • Timeframe: H1 or H4

For Indices on H1/D1:

  • Adjust lot size based on contract size
  • SL/TP: Use defaults, EA will auto-adjust
  • Increase MinSlopePoints for larger instruments

Input Parameters Summary

Strategy Inputs:

  • EMA Periods (10, 21, 50)
  • Minimum slope for trend detection
  • Lot size and position sizing

Risk Management:

  • SL/TP distances (auto-adjusted)
  • Trailing stop settings
  • Breakeven settings
  • Martingale configuration
  • Drawdown protection levels
  • Equity curve filter

Trading Filters:

  • Time filter (hours)
  • News filter (max spread)
  • Multi-symbol list

Display Options:

  • Logo and dashboard toggles
  • Position and styling settings

System:

  • Magic number (for trade identification)
  • Timer interval
  • Timeframe selection

Performance Characteristics

Typical Trade Frequency:

  • M1: Very high (dozens per day)
  • M5/M15: Moderate (5-15 per day)
  • H1/H4: Lower (1-5 per day)
  • D1: Rare (1-3 per week)

Risk Profile:

  • Conservative with default 50/100 pip SL/TP (1:2 risk:reward)
  • Optional Martingale increases risk significantly
  • Drawdown protection limits maximum loss

Best Market Conditions:

  • Clear trending markets (strong EMA 50 slope)
  • Medium volatility
  • Avoid ranging/choppy markets

MQL5 Market Compliance

This EA passes all MQL5 Market validation requirements:  No DLL dependencies  No external data sources  Handles all error codes gracefully  Works on low balance test accounts  Validates stops and volumes  Compatible with all broker types  No hardcoded broker restrictions ✅ Clean initialization and deinitialization  No memory leaks


