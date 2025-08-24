Weltrix

Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD)

PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD

IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD (UPDATE 07.09.2025)

Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity.

Live Signal 

What you will NOT find in this EA:

  • Long-term floating trades

  • Grid system

  • Martingale

  • Overfitted strategies

  • Manipulated backtests

By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, keeping your account active and productive in all market conditions.

It is also an excellent tool to generate significant cashback with rebate provider systems, thanks to its high trading frequency. 


IMPORTANT: -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove spaces!!) to the "allowed URL's" in your MT5 terminal (tools -> options -> expert advisors)

    Why Choose Weltrix?

    • High Frequency: Averages more than 4 trades daily

    • Not Over-Optimized: Each strategy was developed and adjusted in different market cycles.
      This is the first EA on MQL5 built with this concept – every strategy was designed in unique scenarios to ensure long-term profitability across changing markets.

    • Robust Risk Management: Every trade is secured with a technical stop-loss

    • Low-Spread Optimized: Best performance on ECN/Raw accounts

    Advanced Risk Control

    • Technical and Fibonacci-based stop-loss system

    • Progressive position sizing

    • Daily and monthly loss limits

    • Maximum drawdown protection

    • Per-strategy and total exposure limits

    Requirements

    • Pair: XAUUSD

    • Timeframe: H1

    • Minimum Deposit: 500 USD

    • Account Type: ECN/Raw (low spreads are crucial)

    • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

    • VPS is Recommended

    Key Advantages

    • Diversified Approach – six strategies reduce dependency on a single market condition

    • Proven and Reliable – built on genuine market edges, not curve-fitting

    • Active Trading – consistent execution across all market sessions

    • Professional Risk Control – institutional-grade money management

    Recommended Brokers

    Best execution and results with low spread brokers for gold (like ICmarkets, Capitalpoint, Roboforex, Fusionmarkets. Tickmill etc)

    Please make sure to backtest the EA with your broker to confirm compatibility. For any questions, feel free to send me a private message.

    FAQ

    Q: What is the maximum stop-loss of this EA?
    A: For a 0.01 lot size, from 2023 to 2025, the worst-case scenario observed was -97 USD.

    Q: On average, how long does it take to recover from a stop-loss?
    A: It depends, since the EA runs six independent strategies. On average, one to three days are enough to recover from a larger stop. In extremely unfavorable scenarios, it may take up to two or 3 weeks.

    Q: Is it guaranteed that the EA will bring me profits?
    A: No. Unfortunately, I cannot promise profits – and anyone who does on MQL5 is not being honest. What I can guarantee is that Weltrix is a highly complex product, with more than 20,000 lines of pure code, designed specifically for XAUUSD to trade actively in different scenarios. My recommendation is to start with the minimum fixed lot size, understand how the EA works, and only then move to percentage-based risk and scale according to your personal risk tolerance.

    Q: Did you test the EA live?
    A: Yes. I developed more than 20 versions over 6 months. The final version, which is the current release, will start live next week.

    Q: Do you offer refunds if I change my mind?
    A: Unfortunately no, as MQL5 does not support refunds. In addition, the payout I receive is lower than the sale price and delayed over time.

    Q: Do you provide support?
    A: Absolutely. Besides being a developer, I have been a long-time EA user on MQL5 and in my personal trading. I provide full support to my clients. Since I work alone, sometimes responses may take a bit longer, but rest assured, I will always do my best to help.

    Q: If the EA starts performing poorly, will you update it?
    A: Yes, I will update it whenever needed, just like I do with my other products. I am also constantly studying new ways to improve Weltrix, even if it is already performing well. I plan to add new strategies in the future, including swing and scalping systems, and possibly expand to other assets. Advanced users will also be able to create their own set files, and I will provide full support for that.


    DISCLAIMER: Please do not purchase my EA if what I explained above does not align with your trading style. I’ll be glad if you decide to buy it, but not if you expect an unbreakable system. I cannot promise daily profits, nor can I guarantee complete satisfaction, because the market is sovereign and unpredictable.


    İncelemeler 1
    Goldex66
    129
    Goldex66 2025.09.03 12:43 
     

    I can confidently say that Mr. Guilherme is a top-class expert. The Weltrix robot works flawlessly – from the very beginning it has been delivering stable results, and it’s clear that it was created with great knowledge and experience. I also highly appreciate the post-purchase support – Mr. Guilherme regularly checks in to make sure everything is working fine and takes interest in the results. This approach gives a sense of security and professionalism. I’m really satisfied and can wholeheartedly recommend working with him!”

