Scalping Eagle System FX

MA Scalping Pro EA – Professional Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for MT5

Overview

The EMA Scalping Pro EA is a professional trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on the classic 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy.
It’s designed for precise Forex scalping and short-term trading, and it automatically adapts to any symbol — including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Commodities — on any timeframe from M1 to D1.

If you purchase the full-lifetime version, you will receive free future updates.
After purchase, send a message, and you’ll receive the latest optimized version of the Expert Advisor.

Core Trading Strategy

EMA Trend System

The EA uses three exponential moving averages to define direction and entry logic:

  • EMA 10 (fast) – Immediate reaction to price

  • EMA 21 (medium) – Confirms short-term momentum

  • EMA 50 (slow) – Defines the dominant market trend

Entry Logic

BUY conditions

  • EMA 50 is sloping upward

  • Current candle high > previous candle high

  • Price crosses down through the midpoint between EMA 10 and EMA 21 (pullback entry)

SELL conditions

  • EMA 50 is sloping downward

  • Current candle low < previous candle low

  • Price crosses up through the midpoint between EMA 10 and EMA 21 (pullback entry)

Sideways-Market Filter

  • When EMA 50 slope < minimum threshold, no trades are opened

  • Prevents trades in choppy or ranging conditions

Exit & Risk Logic

Fixed Stops

  • Stop Loss: 50 pips + spread (default)

  • Take Profit: 100 pips + spread (default)

  • Automatically scales to broker minimums and symbol requirements

Optional Advanced Exits

  • Trailing Stop: moves SL in the direction of profit after reaching a target

  • Breakeven: moves SL to entry once a profit threshold is hit
    Both features can be enabled or disabled independently.

Advanced Features

1. Multi-Symbol Trading

  • Trade multiple pairs simultaneously from one chart

  • Each symbol tracked independently

  • Add a comma-separated list in settings (e.g. EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD )

2. Risk Management

  • Martingale System (optional): configurable multiplier, max steps, and safety cap

  • Drawdown Protection: suspends trading if drawdown > threshold (default 20%)

  • Equity-Curve Filter: trades only when equity > its moving average

3. Time & News Filters

  • Trading Hours Control: set active trading window (e.g. 08:00–22:00)

  • News Filter: monitors spread widening to avoid volatile conditions

4. Intelligent Validation

  • Volume Normalization: auto-adjusts to broker min/max/step rules

  • Stop-Level Detection: checks SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL and FREEZE_LEVEL

  • Margin Check: skips trades if margin is insufficient (20% buffer)

5. Professional Interface

  • Dark-Theme Design: modern black background with lime/red candles

  • Dashboard: shows balance, equity, drawdown, active status, and per-symbol data

  • Logo Support: optional chart logo with customizable position

Technical Architecture

  • Object-Oriented Design using CSymbolData class

  • Event-Driven Control ( OnTimer for multi-symbol, OnTick for single symbol)

  • Error-Handling with full validation, descriptive logs, and safe recovery

  • Broker Compatibility: supports netting and hedging accounts, all symbols

Default Settings & Recommendations

Forex (M5–M15):

  • Lot Size: 0.01–0.1

  • SL/TP: 50/100 pips

  • Minimum Slope: 1.0

Gold (H1–H4):

  • Lot Size: 0.01–0.05

  • SL/TP: auto-scaled (~200–400 points)

  • Minimum Slope: 10.0

Indices (H1–D1):

  • Adjust lot to contract size

  • Use defaults for SL/TP

  • Increase minimum slope threshold

Input Parameters (Summary)

Strategy

  • EMA periods (10, 21, 50)

  • Minimum trend slope

  • Lot size

Risk Management

  • SL/TP (auto-adjusted)

  • Trailing stop / Breakeven

  • Martingale configuration

  • Drawdown and equity filters

Filters

  • Time window

  • Spread limit (news filter)

  • Multi-symbol list

Display

  • Dashboard position and colors

  • Logo display

System

  • Magic number

  • Timer interval

  • Timeframe selection

Performance Profile

Category Behavior
Trade Frequency M1: very high · M5/M15: moderate · H1/H4: low
Risk Profile Default 1:2 R:R; Martingale raises risk
Drawdown Control Stops trading beyond 20% drawdown
Best Market Type Trending markets with clear EMA 50 slope

MQL5 Market Compliance

This Expert Advisor is fully compatible with MQL5 Market requirements:
 No DLL dependencies
 No external data feeds
 Graceful error handling
 Works on low balances
 Validates stops and volumes
 Compatible with all brokers and account types
 Clean initialization and de-initialization
 No memory leaks

Summary

The EMA Scalping Pro EA delivers a disciplined, data-driven implementation of the 10/21/50 EMA crossover method, supported by robust risk controls, broker-adaptive validation, and professional visualization tools.
It provides traders with a complete, automated scalping environment suitable for both testing and live execution.

Lifetime Version Information

When you purchase the full-lifetime version, you gain permanent access to the Expert Advisor, including all future updates and improvements.
After purchase, simply send a message, and you will receive the latest optimized build directly.



