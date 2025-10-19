Scalping Eagle System FX
MA Scalping Pro EA – Professional Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for MT5
Overview
The EMA Scalping Pro EA is a professional trading system for MetaTrader 5 based on the classic 10/21/50 EMA crossover strategy.
It’s designed for precise Forex scalping and short-term trading, and it automatically adapts to any symbol — including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Commodities — on any timeframe from M1 to D1.
Core Trading Strategy
EMA Trend System
The EA uses three exponential moving averages to define direction and entry logic:
-
EMA 10 (fast) – Immediate reaction to price
-
EMA 21 (medium) – Confirms short-term momentum
-
EMA 50 (slow) – Defines the dominant market trend
Entry Logic
BUY conditions
-
EMA 50 is sloping upward
-
Current candle high > previous candle high
-
Price crosses down through the midpoint between EMA 10 and EMA 21 (pullback entry)
SELL conditions
-
EMA 50 is sloping downward
-
Current candle low < previous candle low
-
Price crosses up through the midpoint between EMA 10 and EMA 21 (pullback entry)
Sideways-Market Filter
-
When EMA 50 slope < minimum threshold, no trades are opened
-
Prevents trades in choppy or ranging conditions
Exit & Risk Logic
Fixed Stops
-
Stop Loss: 50 pips + spread (default)
-
Take Profit: 100 pips + spread (default)
-
Automatically scales to broker minimums and symbol requirements
Optional Advanced Exits
-
Trailing Stop: moves SL in the direction of profit after reaching a target
-
Breakeven: moves SL to entry once a profit threshold is hit
Both features can be enabled or disabled independently.
Advanced Features
1. Multi-Symbol Trading
-
Trade multiple pairs simultaneously from one chart
-
Each symbol tracked independently
-
Add a comma-separated list in settings (e.g. EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD )
2. Risk Management
-
Martingale System (optional): configurable multiplier, max steps, and safety cap
-
Drawdown Protection: suspends trading if drawdown > threshold (default 20%)
-
Equity-Curve Filter: trades only when equity > its moving average
3. Time & News Filters
-
Trading Hours Control: set active trading window (e.g. 08:00–22:00)
-
News Filter: monitors spread widening to avoid volatile conditions
4. Intelligent Validation
-
Volume Normalization: auto-adjusts to broker min/max/step rules
-
Stop-Level Detection: checks SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL and FREEZE_LEVEL
-
Margin Check: skips trades if margin is insufficient (20% buffer)
5. Professional Interface
-
Dark-Theme Design: modern black background with lime/red candles
-
Dashboard: shows balance, equity, drawdown, active status, and per-symbol data
-
Logo Support: optional chart logo with customizable position
Technical Architecture
-
Object-Oriented Design using CSymbolData class
-
Event-Driven Control ( OnTimer for multi-symbol, OnTick for single symbol)
-
Error-Handling with full validation, descriptive logs, and safe recovery
-
Broker Compatibility: supports netting and hedging accounts, all symbols
Default Settings & Recommendations
Forex (M5–M15):
-
Lot Size: 0.01–0.1
-
SL/TP: 50/100 pips
-
Minimum Slope: 1.0
Gold (H1–H4):
-
Lot Size: 0.01–0.05
-
SL/TP: auto-scaled (~200–400 points)
-
Minimum Slope: 10.0
Indices (H1–D1):
-
Adjust lot to contract size
-
Use defaults for SL/TP
-
Increase minimum slope threshold
Input Parameters (Summary)
Strategy
-
EMA periods (10, 21, 50)
-
Minimum trend slope
-
Lot size
Risk Management
-
SL/TP (auto-adjusted)
-
Trailing stop / Breakeven
-
Martingale configuration
-
Drawdown and equity filters
Filters
-
Time window
-
Spread limit (news filter)
-
Multi-symbol list
Display
-
Dashboard position and colors
-
Logo display
System
-
Magic number
-
Timer interval
-
Timeframe selection
Performance Profile
|Category
|Behavior
|Trade Frequency
|M1: very high · M5/M15: moderate · H1/H4: low
|Risk Profile
|Default 1:2 R:R; Martingale raises risk
|Drawdown Control
|Stops trading beyond 20% drawdown
|Best Market Type
|Trending markets with clear EMA 50 slope
MQL5 Market Compliance
This Expert Advisor is fully compatible with MQL5 Market requirements:
No DLL dependencies
No external data feeds
Graceful error handling
Works on low balances
Validates stops and volumes
Compatible with all brokers and account types
Clean initialization and de-initialization
No memory leaks
Summary
The EMA Scalping Pro EA delivers a disciplined, data-driven implementation of the 10/21/50 EMA crossover method, supported by robust risk controls, broker-adaptive validation, and professional visualization tools.
It provides traders with a complete, automated scalping environment suitable for both testing and live execution.
