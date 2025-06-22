Order Flow Absorption

Order Flow Absorption (OFA) — Smart Footprint & Volume Panel

Unlock true market intent.
The Order Flow Absorption (OFA) indicator gives you an institutional view of market dynamics, highlighting aggressive buying/selling zones and footprint imbalances — with a clean, customizable dashboard.

Key Features

  • Buyer/Seller Footprint Panel
    Toggleable real-time panel shows current, previous, and total volume flow between buyers and sellers.

  • Smart Absorption Detection
    Detects potential buyer or seller exhaustion, signaling likely reversals or trend continuations.

  • Visual Order Flow Dashboard
    Displays:

    • Broker name

    • Spread

    • SL, Lot, Risk

    • Equity vs Balance
      All updated in real time with a clean panel UI.

  • News Filter Awareness (optional)
    Avoid false entries during high-impact news (auto-disabled in tester for safety).

  • Fully Customizable Visual Style

    • Dark-blue background

    • Green/red candles

    • Toggle grid, panel, and footprint

    • Chart styling helper EA included

How It Helps You Trade

  • Confirm entries with clear footprint shifts

  • Avoid traps caused by fake volume spikes

  • Identify real absorption vs fake breakouts

  • Monitor real-time order flow in any session

Inputs & Controls

  • ShowFootprintPanel → Show/hide the BUY/SELL volume board

  • ShowDashboardPanel → Show/hide the main info panel

  • FixedLot / RiskPercent → Choose your money management mode

  • TradingTimeStart / End → Restrict trading to session hours

Backtest & Live Ready

  • Fully compatible with Strategy Tester
    (News is auto-disabled in test mode to avoid false signals)

Ideal For:

  • Smart money traders

  • Scalpers using volume clues

  • Traders using footprint/absorption logic

  • Users of funded account or prop trading challenges

Let me know if you want:

  • A short version for the MQL5 product header

  • Language localization

  • Or a ZIP export with this description + PDF guide

Ready to build trust and conversions.


Önerilen ürünler
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Göstergeler
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Göstergeler
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
SMC Drawing tool
Yue Li
Yardımcı programlar
Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (555)
Göstergeler
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Göstergeler
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Yardımcı programlar
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Volatility 10 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Yardımcı programlar
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for  Volatility 10 (1s) Index and Volatility 10 Index  Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.  There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when t
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Göstergeler
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Fractal 358 Plus
Renato Fridschtein
Göstergeler
Fractal 358 Plus is a predictive indicator that provides the clearest sight of price movements. Identifying graphic patterns such as Caixote (Crate), Pivot and Inside Candle , it shows entries and exits spots, as well as threats to your trades in the markets. It comes ready to use with B3 Mini Index (WIN$ series) and can be adjusted to use with any asset and timeframe. Fractal 358 unravels price movement Based on the Fibonacci sequence, Fractal 358 is a new and different way of reading and und
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Göstergeler
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine,   Auto Opt
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Göstergeler
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Göstergeler
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Overview The Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that revolutionizes the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced technical analysis features, automatic signal detection, and a complete trade confirmation system. Designed specifically for traders seeking precision and reliability in their trading decisions. Key Features   Smart Signal System   Reversal Signals: Automatically detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with multi-factor confirmation   Centerl
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Göstergeler
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
Enhanced Heiken Ashi Indicator
David Ben Svaiter
Göstergeler
HAshi-E is an enhanced way to analyze Heiken-Ashi signals. Briefing: Heiken-Ashi is particularly valued for its ability to filter out short-term volatility, making it a preferred tool for identifying and following trends, helps in decision-making regarding entry and exit points, and assists in distinguishing between false signals and genuine trend reversals. Unlike traditional candlestick charts, Heiken-Ashi candles are calculated using average values of previous bars, creating a smoother, mo
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Göstergeler
Sayı dizilerinden birine "Orman Yangını Dizisi" denir. En güzel yeni dizilerden biri olarak kabul edildi. Başlıca özelliği, bu dizinin lineer trendlerden, hatta en kısa olanlardan kaçınmasıdır. Bu göstergenin temelini oluşturan bu özelliktir. Bir finansal zaman serisini analiz ederken, bu gösterge tüm olası trend seçeneklerini reddetmeye çalışır. Ve ancak başarısız olursa, bir trendin varlığını tanır ve uygun sinyali verir. Bu yaklaşım, yeni trendlerin başladığı anların doğru bir şekilde belirl
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Yardımcı programlar
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış otomatik bir işlem sistemidir. Giriş ve çıkış noktalarını tanımlamak için Fibonacci tabanlı fiyat seviyelerini trend ve yapı analiziyle birleştirir. EA hem uzun hem de kısa pozisyonları destekler ve yerleşik risk yönetimi parametreleri içerir. Temel Özellikler: • Giriş, SL ve TP noktalarını çizmek için Fibonacci geri çekilme ve uzatma mantığını kullanır. • Yapılandırılabilir lot büyüklüğü ve zarar durdurma/kâr alma seviyeleri •
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Göstergeler
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Göstergeler
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Göstergeler
BigPlayerRange – MT5 için En İyi Gösterge BigPlayerRange , MetaTrader 5 üzerinde Mini Endeks ve Mini Dolar için en iyi gösterge olarak kabul edilir. Bu güçlü araç, büyük oyuncuların stratejik faaliyet alanlarını vurgulayarak kurumsal teknik analizde yüksek hassasiyet sunar. BigPlayerRange Nasıl Kullanılır: Gösterge, alış bölgelerini (yeşil çizgi) ve satış bölgelerini (kırmızı çizgi) gösterir. Fiyat bu alanların dışına kapandığında trend oluşma olasılığı yüksektir. Yeşil çizginin üzerinde
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Göstergeler
2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance. Key Features: Dual Signal System Shved S
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Ctrader version available  https://ctrader.com/products/1943   WVAP Scalping Pro – The Ultimate Professional Trading System Revolutionary VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Serious Traders Stop trading blind. WVAP Scalping Pro delivers the most advanced Volume-Weighted Average Price system on MQL5 , combining institutional-grade market profile, triple VWAP confluence, and a professional trading dashboard — all in one powerful tool. This isn’t just another indicator. It’s a complete trading e
MatadorGate
Metin Erkamoglu
Göstergeler
MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator) Signal-only • Chart Overlay + Alerts (Popup/Push/JSON) • SMC+ (OB/FVG/BOS) + PA + HTF EMA • M1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ... focused, multi-symbol ready MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing What is it? MATADOR is a multi-layer signal indicator with institutional-grade filtering. It does not open trades; instead it draws a trade plan (ENTRY/SL/TP1
AI Arrow
Victor-manuel Lozano Garcia
Göstergeler
QUICK OVERVIEW: Use AI to predict the markets with AI Arrow, the ultimate trading tool, let it manage the probabilities and send you a simple signal in the form of an arrow, ready to trade, no complex configurations. The indicator will analyze the market and let you know when a potential movement will happen, sometimes it takes some extra bars for the movement to happen as it can't predict the exact top/bottom every time. Arrow will appear at the start of a new bar and alert you, so you have ti
Gann Swing Structure MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the mathematics of the great trader W.D. Ganna. With its help, you can easily find strong levels by analyzing swings to find the optimal entry point. The indicator works on all instruments and all timeframes. The indicator is fully manual and has control buttons. All you need to do is press the NEW button, a segment will appear, which you can place on any movement, swing or even 1 candle that you want to analyze. By placing the segment, press the OK button. A grid (th
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
TPTSyncX
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesini, EA desteğini ve tam kılavuzu alın, lütfen ziyaret edin – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Trend'i Belirle. Deseni Oku. Girişi Zamanla. 30 Saniyede 3 Adım! Kolayca işlem yapın — analiz gerektirmez, Akıllı yardımcınız iş akışınızı basitleştirmeye hazır Artık grafik yüklemesi yok. Akıllı yönelim tespiti ile güvenle işlem yapın. Tüm para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller, endeksler ve herhangi bir zaman dilimi ile uyumludur. Sadece tıklayın ve yürütün
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Göstergemiz, piyasada ilgi gösterilen bölgeleri vurgular ve ardından emir birikim bölgelerini gösterir. Büyük ölçekli bir emir defteri (order book) gibi çalışır. Bu, büyük sermaye için geliştirilmiş bir göstergedir. Performansı olağanüstüdür. Piyasada ne tür bir ilgi olursa olsun, onu görürsünüz . (Bu, tamamen yeniden yazılmış ve otomatikleştirilmiş bir versiyondur – artık manuel analiz gerekmez.) İşlem Hızı (Transaction Speed) , piyasada büyük emirlerin nerede ve ne zaman biriktiğini gösteren v
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Gann Zone Pro MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Tragos
David Chokumanyara
Göstergeler
TRAGOS Indicator – The GOAT of All Trading Indicators TRAGOS (Greek for “male goat”) isn’t just a name — it’s the GOAT: Greatest of All Time in trading indicators. Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Deriv Synthetic Indices (Boom & Crash, Volatility 75, Step, Jump, etc.), it gives you non-repainting buy, sell, and exit signals with unmatched clarity. Why TRAGOS? Non-Repainting Signals – 100% reliable. Audible, Email & Push Alerts – Never miss a trade. Trend Following – Rid
Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals (MT5 Dashboard) Unlock Smarter Trading with Real-Time Market Insights Across Multiple Currencies & Timeframes! The Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals dashboard is your all-in-one solution for MetaTrader 5 , designed to simplify complex market analysis and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities. Say goodbye to manual chart hopping – this powerful tool scans multiple symbols and timef
Support Resistance Peaks Indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
SupportResistancePeaks Indicator indicator - is the combination of dynamic support/resitance and price action pattern. As a rule support/resistance indicators uses already calculated, history levels. The most disadvantage of this method - new(incomming) levels always are not the same as were on history, in other words accuracy is not so high as expected. My indicator is looking for dynamic/live levels that are forming right now after trend lost it's power and choppy market starts. As a rule exac
Jeslyn MT5
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Göstergeler
Bu, hem bir kafa derisi sistemi olarak hem de çok güçlü bir ivme kazanma stratejisi olarak Forex manual tüccarlarına, İkili opsiyon tüccarlarına veya otomasyon ticaretinde Universal EA'lar tarafından kullanılacak çok amaçlı bir sis temper. Bu, hem bir kafa derisi sistemi olarak hem de çok güçlü bir ivme kazanma stratejisi olarak Forex manual tüccarlarına, İkili opsiyon tüccarlarına veya otomasyon ticaretinde Universal EA'lar tarafından kullanılacak çok amaçlı bir sis temper. Jeslyn, yıllarca
Custom Signal Scanner MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  input string s2 = "====== Embedded Indicator Settings ======"; input UseEmbeddedIndicator = false; // Use embedded indicator instead of external file ( don't use its n
Scalping Fast2
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
Göstergeler
This factor is traded on the 5M five-minute frame Please see the explanations in the attached images Trading is done according to the trend. If the trend is upward, we buy only when the red line is touched If the trend is downward, we sell only when the blue line is touched In the case of a sideways trend, we can sell when the blue line is touched and buy when the red line is touched When the price reaches the red buy line or the sell line from above, we enter a deal and stop the loss at 5
Bullhouse Marketprofile
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Göstergeler
Bullhouse MarketProfile Description The MarketProfile indicator collects and distributes traded volume at different price levels, creating a horizontal histogram that highlights areas of institutional interest. How it helps in trading It helps traders identify strong support and resistance zones, balance areas, and points of control (POC), offering insights into where the market participants are most active. ️ How to use Set the desired range of candles or session. The indicator will
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Göstergeler
What's new about iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator (Version 10)? iVISTscalp5 is a unique nonlinear forecasting for a week ahead system for any financial instrument which executes fast scalping using time levels. iVISTscalp5 is a tool for easy study and understanding of financial market. 1) iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator has been completely rewritten into another programming language (C++), which has accelerated data loading and processing. As a result, a different graphical display of forecasts
Reversal ALGO
Muhammad Abdullah Bhatti
Göstergeler
Reversal Algo – Piyasa Tersine Dönüş Analizi için Teknik Gösterge Reversal Algo, yatırımcılara piyasa trendlerindeki olası dönüş noktalarını belirlemelerine yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir teknik göstergedir. Geçmiş fiyat verilerini titizlikle analiz ederek, piyasa momentumunun değişebileceğine işaret eden önemli zirve ve dip seviyelerini tespit eder. Bu gösterge, grafiklerde net ve belirgin görsel sinyaller sunarak trendlerin tersine dönebileceği kilit bölgeleri belirlemenize yardı
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Ctrader version available  https://ctrader.com/products/1943   WVAP Scalping Pro – The Ultimate Professional Trading System Revolutionary VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Serious Traders Stop trading blind. WVAP Scalping Pro delivers the most advanced Volume-Weighted Average Price system on MQL5 , combining institutional-grade market profile, triple VWAP confluence, and a professional trading dashboard — all in one powerful tool. This isn’t just another indicator. It’s a complete trading e
Banker Scandal SM EQ HL
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Here's a professional market description for your Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner indicator: Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 - Professional Trading Indicator  PRODUCT OVERVIEW The Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner is an advanced MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize institutional manipulation patterns through Equal Highs and Equal Lows detection. This professional trading tool helps traders spot where smart money (banks, hedge funds, institutions) are accumulating or distributing positions befor
RSI Distance Grid Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI + Grid Distance Strategy with 200 EMA Filter This strategy is built around a momentum and mean-reversion concept, using a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), price proximity to grid levels, and a long-term trend filter provided by the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Core Logic: RSI Signal: The strategy monitors a 17-period RSI and looks for bullish momentum when it crosses above a secondary RSI line (e.g., smoothed or lead RSI), particularly when the leading RSI
RSI with EMA and Grid System and scalping
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System The RSI+EMA Grid & Dragonfly+EMA Grid System is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for traders who seek both consistency and adaptability in dynamic market conditions. Combining two proven strategies, this EA is built for precision entries, controlled risk, and intelligent position management. Strategy 1: RSI + EMA Grid System This strategy uses a combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identi
EngulfxPro
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Engulfx Pro – Advanced Breakout & News-Driven EA for MT5 Engulfx Pro is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand smart decision-making, precision entries, and dynamic risk control. This EA combines high-quality technical confirmations with market timing logic to trade breakouts effectively — while staying ahead of volatility caused by major news events. Whether you're a trend trader or a volatility hunter, Engulfx Pro adapts with two professional-grade strategi
FREE
Stop Loss Hunt Arrows
Domantas Juodenis
Yardımcı programlar
Stop Loss Hunting: Market Manipulation Visualized This professional candlestick chart clearly highlights stop loss hunting zones —a common market manipulation tactic used by institutional players. Sharp downward wicks pierce below local support levels, triggering retail traders' stop losses before price reverses sharply in the opposite direction. Each event is marked with precision red arrows , showcasing engineered liquidity grabs designed to shake out weak positions before strong bullish moves
FREE
Price Action with liquidity traps and Swing
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
PA+LZ Expert Advisor — Precision Trading Powered by Price Action & Liquidity Zones Overview PA+LZ (Price Action + Liquidity Zones) is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want a smart, structured, and institutional-grade trading system. Designed with clean price action logic and intelligent liquidity zone detection, PA+LZ delivers precise entries, controlled risk, and consistent profitability — without relying on unreliable tricks like martingale or random grid spam. Whet
Cutting Edge
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cutting Edge Daily Trading EA – Smart Breakout Hedge System Description: Cutting Edge Daily Trading EA is an intelligent, hedge-based trading system designed to detect high-probability breakout zones while avoiding fakeouts. This Expert Advisor continuously scans the market to identify strong support and resistance levels based on live server data, allowing it to react quickly to structural shifts across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Daily Smart Support & Resistance Detection The EA
FX DualStrike Scalper
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview FX DualStrike EA Scalper is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor powered by two independent scalping engines designed for precision entries, fast exits, and smart risk recovery. Whether you're trading volatile news spikes or calm market consolidations, DualStrike adapts to market momentum and price action patterns — all under one professional-grade framework. Built using fxDreema’s reliable architecture , this EA executes trades with zero lag logic, customizable risk modes, and powerful dual
Final Surge Pro
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
FINAL SURGE PRO – The Ultimate Price Action & Breakout Trading EA Version: 1.1 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Developer: fxDreema (2025) License: 1 account per purchase Backtesting & Live Trading Ready  Description Final Surge Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed for serious traders and prop firm challengers. It combines price action , breakout logic , and multi-tier risk management in a smart, automated engine built for profit consistency and capital protection . Engineered using th
BOT Scalper Pro
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Brake_out_Scalper_FX_Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor tailored for traders who specialize in fast breakout scalping strategies. Built on a logic-driven approach that captures early price breakouts after consolidation, this EA operates with precision, consistency, and full control over risk exposure. Strategy Overview: The EA identifies the first hour’s price range and waits for breakout opportunities during active market sessions. Once price breaches this range, pending orders are placed
PropMasterRiot FX3X
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
PropMasterRiot FX 3X – Adaptive Intelligence for Real-Time Market Engagement PropMasterRiot FX 3X is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for traders who require consistent execution, adaptive strategy logic, and robust session-based precision. Designed with advanced volume profiling and embedded smart logic, this EA integrates market structure recognition with price behavior to deliver actionable decisions under diverse trading conditions. With full multi-session awareness and an embedded ti
First Range of the first opening hour
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Core Concept The indicator draws and tracks the high and low of the first hour of each trading day. It enhances this base strategy with technical visuals and trader-friendly UI elements to help traders make informed and quick decisions. Dashboard Settings ShowDashboard : Enables or disables a visual panel. DashboardColor , TextColor : Customize dashboard appearance. RSI Settings ShowRSI : Displays the RSI (Relative Strength Index) panel. RSI calculation settings: RSI_Period : RSI lookback period
Pro Bounce EA
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pro Bouncing EA - Professional Bounce Trading System Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Bounce Strategy Discover the power of professional support and resistance bounce trading with our cutting-edge Expert Advisor that combines advanced pattern recognition, stunning visuals, and bulletproof risk management. Why Pro Bouncing EA is Different  Sierra Chart-Style Professional Interface Dark Blue Chromatic Theme - Easy on the eyes during long trading sessions Real-Time Volume Profile - B
Strategic Indicator X3 Pro Multi
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Key Marketing Elements:  Professional Positioning: Premium product language - "Ultimate Professional Trading System" Enterprise terminology - "institutional-quality," "professional-grade" Technical credibility - AI-powered, neural network technology Market compliance - MQL5 certified, fully compliant  Value Proposition Highlights: Triple strategy framework with clear explanations AI/Neural network technology as key differentiator Professional visual interface with specific details Comprehensive
HVN Scalper
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
HIGH VOLUME NODES SCALPING - The Ultimate AI-Powered Professional Trading System REVOLUTIONARY VOLUME NODE DETECTION TECHNOLOGY Transform your trading with the most advanced volume analysis system ever created for MetaTrader 5! This isn't just another indicator – it's a complete professional trading solution that combines cutting-edge Neural Network AI , advanced volume node detection , and automatic Fibonacci management into one powerful system. WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR EXTRAORDINARY ARTIFICI
UB Order Flow Professional Swing or Scalp
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Professional Unfinished Business Order Flow Indicator Identify High-Probability Reversal Points with Institutional-Grade Market Analysis What is Unfinished Business? Unfinished Business occurs when price reaches significant highs or lows but fails to sustain those levels due to lack of institutional support. These failed auctions create powerful reversal opportunities that smart money exploits. Key Features: Advanced Order Flow Detection - Identifies rejected price levels where institutional buy
First Range of the Opening Session brake out
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout v10.0 Overview The First Range of the Opening Hour Breakfast Breakout is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and visualize key trading opportunities during the first hour of major market sessions. This enhanced indicator combines traditional session breakout analysis with advanced market profiling and neural network-inspired news impact assessment. Key Features Multi-Session Analysis Tokyo Session : 00:00-01:00 GM
All in one Chart Patterns Professional Level
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level: The Ultimate 36-Pattern Trading System All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level is a comprehensive 36-pattern indicator well known by retail traders, but significantly enhanced with superior accuracy through integrated news impact analysis and proper market profile positioning. This professional-grade trading tool transforms traditional pattern recognition by combining advanced algorithmic detection with real-time market intelligence.  CORE FEATU
Trading Chat Patterns Neural Network News
Domantas Juodenis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading Chart Patterns EA - Professional Multi-Strategy Pattern Recognition System  Transform Your Trading with Advanced Chart Pattern Recognition Trading Chart Patterns EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines cutting-edge pattern recognition algorithms with intelligent risk management. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this EA delivers consistent performance across multiple currency pairs and timeframes.  Key Features & Benefits 7 Powerful Trading Strategie
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt