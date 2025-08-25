XAU Master MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Güncellendi: 14 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
XAU Master EA is an advanced trading system that reacts to market volatility and adapts its behavior to different conditions. Unlike traditional systems, it uses a volatility-adaptive momentum framework that dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions. The EA is designed to capture both explosive intraday price movements and steady directional trends, combining precision entries with strict risk management.
Core Strategy Concepts
Volatility-Adaptive Momentum Engine
Measures real-time market volatility using custom deviation filters
Expands or contracts trade frequency depending on current volatility environment
Protects against false breakouts during low-liquidity periods
Directional Flow Detection
Utilizes price-flow algorithms to identify where liquidity is building in the order book
Confirms directional bias with higher-timeframe market structure analysis
Filters trades to align with gold’s dominant momentum waves
Dynamic Target Mapping
Adjusts take profit and stop loss levels based on live volatility bands
Expands profit targets during trending markets, contracts them during consolidation
Advanced Features
Event-Aware Mode: Detects high-impact news and automatically reduces exposure or pauses entries
Adaptive Trade Frequency: Adjusts the number of opportunities taken depending on volatility and liquidity conditions
Time-of-Day Optimization: Increases precision by activating certain strategies only during historically favorable periods
Market Structure Alignment: Confirms entries against higher-timeframe flow to avoid counter-trend positioning
Specifications
Recommended Brokers: It can run on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended.
Leverage: From 1:100
Minimum Deposit: 300 USD
Symbols: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
