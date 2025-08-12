Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss.

Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a safe choice for both conservative and experienced traders. This unique approach allows it to remain steady even during volatile market conditions.

119$, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$

Why Golden Synapse is so effective

Low Risk Design. Every position is backed by a predefined stop loss with no risky averaging techniques.

Single Trade Control. Only one position is active at any given time, avoiding account overload.

Pure Technical Analysis. Trades are based on clear technical patterns and market structure for high probability setups.



Specifications

Recommended Brokers: It can run on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended.

Leverage: From 1:100

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD

Symbols: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Golden Synapse EA is built for traders who value safety, precision, and discipline. It does not chase the market. It waits for the right opportunity, executes with accuracy, and manages every trade with capital protection as the priority. This makes it a reliable choice for long term trading success.



