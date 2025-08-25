XAU Master MT5



Core Strategy Concepts Volatility-Adaptive Momentum Engine Measures real-time market volatility using custom deviation filters

Expands or contracts trade frequency depending on current volatility environment

Protects against false breakouts during low-liquidity periods Directional Flow Detection Utilizes price-flow algorithms to identify where liquidity is building in the order book

Confirms directional bias with higher-timeframe market structure analysis

Filters trades to align with gold’s dominant momentum waves Dynamic Target Mapping Adjusts take profit and stop loss levels based on live volatility bands

Expands profit targets during trending markets, contracts them during consolidation Advanced Features Event-Aware Mode : Detects high-impact news and automatically reduces exposure or pauses entries

Adaptive Trade Frequency : Adjusts the number of opportunities taken depending on volatility and liquidity conditions

Time-of-Day Optimization : Increases precision by activating certain strategies only during historically favorable periods

Market Structure Alignment: Confirms entries against higher-timeframe flow to avoid counter-trend positioning



is an advanced trading system that reacts to market volatility and adapts its behavior to different conditions. Unlike traditional systems, it uses a volatility-adaptive momentum framework that dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions. The EA is designed to capture both explosive intraday price movements and steady directional trends, combining precision entries with strict risk management.

Specifications

Recommended Brokers: It can run on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended.

Leverage: From 1:100

Minimum Deposit: 300 USD

Symbols: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1



