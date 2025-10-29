Prop Firm Gold EA

LAUNCH PROMO!  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE!                     

Next 10 copies: $199
Then: $299 → $399 → $999 (final price)

Profitable/Honest Developer:                  PROP FIRM READY!

  • 5-Star Rating on MQL5 
  • No Martingale / No Grid 
  • Honest and realistic backtests

JOIN THE COMMUNITYhttps://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0359246ad744dc01


No Setfile Needed — Plug & Play!


Live Signals:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340546?source=Site+Profile+Seller

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2303746?source=Site+Profile+Seller

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2271995?source=Site+Profile+Seller



What makes “Prop Firm Gold EA” better than other EAs?

This EA uses a mix of strategies based on Gold’s intraday patterns and volatility behavior throughout the day.

It does not rely on any indicators — only on repeatable price patterns and intraday bias that have existed in the Gold market for over 15 years, giving it a high probability of continuing to perform for many years to come.

It includes filters that adjust lot sizes for different high-probability trades and uses dynamic stop-loss sizing to adapt to varying volatility conditions, resulting in a smoother equity curve.

The system is designed with honesty and long-term robustness in mind — built purely for real live trading and safe, sustainable growth. 

No martingale. No grid. No unrealistic “too good to be true” backtests — just a genuine, rule-based system for real traders.


This EA also has a built-in daily drawdown equity protector. If you’re trading on a prop firm account with a maximum allowed daily drawdown of 5%, you can set the EA to stop trading at 4%, protecting the account from breaching that limit. 

It also includes a built-in randomization feature that slightly varies entries, exits, and stop-loss levels, making each user’s trades unique without affecting the overall system performance.



Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: Not timeframe dependent
Minimum Balance: $200
Account Types: Prop-firm and personal accounts

Risk Mode:

• Personal Accounts: Medium risk (balanced growth and drawdown)  

• Prop-Firm Accounts: Low risk (to stay safely within drawdown limits)

Parameters:

• Magic Number: Use unique Magic Numbers when running multiple EAs  

• Chart Comments: Set to true to display daily drawdown, profit, and other information  

• Base Money: Set to account size, or 0 to scale risk automatically based on equity  

• Risk Level: Set desired risk level  

• Enable Drawdown Protector: Set to true to activate the built-in drawdown protection  

• Max Allowed Daily Drawdown (%): Define the maximum daily drawdown limit (e.g., 4–5%)  

• Randomisation: When enabled, the EA introduces small variations in entry/exit timing and stop-loss placement.  


Prop Firm Rule Reminder:

This system may hold trades during high-volatility periods, including news, because the strategy is designed to take advantage of the larger directional moves that often occur during these times.Make sure your prop firm account type allows holding trades during news (FTMO provides suitable account types).


Why Traders Choose Prop Firm Gold EA

• Developed and traded by a real trader with fully verified live results  
• Simple setup — runs out of the box with optimized default settings  
• Built for consistent, repeatable performance — not unrealistic hype  
• Risk management focused on long-term durability and account protection  

• Trusted by traders looking for stable, rule-based systems that actually work live



Supported Brokers:

Prop Firm Gold EA works with most brokers using UTC+2 or UTC+3 server time (New York close).  

Fully compatible with major brokers such as IC Markets, FTMO, Darwinex, Pepperstone, OANDA, JustMarkets, XM, Tickmill, and Eightcap — and many others using the same server time settings.

If your broker uses a different timezone, contact me for more information.




Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONLY 4 COPIES LEFT AT $99! Next 10 copies: $199 Then: $299 → $399 → $999 (final price) Profitable/Honest Developer:                   PROP FIRM READY! 5-Star Rating on MQL5  No Martingale / No Grid  Honest and realistic backtests JOIN THE COMMUNITY :  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0359246ad744dc01 Live Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2271995?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290544?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2303746?source=
FTMO Risk Manager
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Yardımcı programlar
FTMO Risk Manager EA is designed to provide unparalleled protection for your trading account by securing you against common yet often overlooked drawdown risks that can result in account loss. This EA safeguards against three critical threats: Equity Drawdown Protection : The EA actively monitors your equity and ensures that if it falls below your set daily loss limit (e.g., 4% or 4.5%), it immediately closes all open positions. This prevents you from breaching FTMO's daily drawdown rules based
Box Reversal EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Idea Behind the Box Reversal EA Markets often reverse strongly after overextended price movements, especially during specific hours of the day. These reversals typically result from profit-taking or corrections from extreme price levels. The  Box Reversal EA  uses the  Average True Range (ATR)  to dynamically define a " box " around the current price: The box size is determined by the ATR, multiplied by an adjustable value for customization. The top and bottom of the box are placed at half t
Turnaround Tuesday EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Turnaround Tuesday bot is based on a time-tested, well-known concept that has consistently proven its robustness over the long term. The strategy is built on a fundamental market principle: fear often creeps into the market after a weekend, when trading has been on pause for two days. This fear, coupled with the potential for significant news events over the weekend, can lead to a sharp gap down when the market opens on Monday. Historically, the market tends to bounce back from this initial
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt