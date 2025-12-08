X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System

Classic Strategies × Neural-Adaptive Engine = More Stable, More Robust, More Controlled

1. Product Overview

X Fusion AI is a next-generation intelligent trading system that combines classic, battle-tested trading frameworks with a neural-like adaptive logic layer.

Based on more than ten years of real market structure research, and validated through extensive backtesting and live trading, it merges traditional trading logic with modern AI-style thinking to focus on:

Strong adaptability to different market environments

Higher stability and consistency

Lower and more controlled drawdown

Smarter entries and filtering of market noise

The goal of this system is not to “predict” the market.

Instead, it attempts to follow the Market Flow and uses neuron-inspired adaptive logic to continuously adjust its decision-making process, aiming to reduce common weaknesses of traditional strategies during ranging markets and structural reversals.

2. Live Signal

Live signal (hosted on MQL5):

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683

(Traders are encouraged to review both the signal and backtests to evaluate style and risk characteristics.)

3. Recommended Instruments and Operating Environment

Recommended symbols: GBPUSD, EURUSD

Timeframe: M15

Minimum recommended deposit (approximate):

Strategy 1: from around 500 USD

Strategy 2: from around 1 000 USD

Recommended deposit: 2 000 USD or more for more stable operation

Leverage guidelines:

Strategy 1: no strict requirement (standard leverage accounts are acceptable)

Strategy 2: at least 1:200 recommended; 1:500 or higher is preferable

(Very low leverage such as 1:30 may limit the normal behaviour of this strategy mode.)

Account type: ECN / RAW or other low-spread accounts are recommended

Environment: a stable VPS is recommended, with the platform running 24/5 as much as possible

4. Quick Start Guide

Attach the EA to a GBPUSD or EURUSD M15 chart. Make sure “Algo Trading / Auto Trading” is allowed in the terminal and in the EA settings. Choose Strategy 1 or Strategy 2 based on your account size and risk tolerance. The system will then automatically analyse the market and execute trades according to its internal logic. If the status shows RUNNING and there are no error messages in the Experts/Journal tabs, the EA is working normally.

5. Core Logic: Neural-Like Adaptive Logic and Hybrid Architecture

Neural-Like Adaptive Logic (Core Technology)

The proprietary Neural-Like Adaptive Logic is designed to improve the overall behaviour of the strategy:

Automatically adjusts internal strategy weighting according to market structure

Differentiates between trending, ranging and high-volatility conditions

Attempts to filter out false breakouts and low-quality noise

Switches to more conservative safety modes during extreme or abnormal conditions

Aims to reduce the probability of long losing streaks and deep drawdowns

Compared with conventional EAs, X Fusion AI’s decision logic and long-term stability in complex environments have been specifically optimized, with the goal of improving sustainability under controlled risk.

Hybrid Architecture: Classic Strategies × Artificial Intelligence

The system integrates several strategic components that have remained valid over more than a decade of market data, including:

Trend momentum logic

Pullback detection modules

Compression and breakout structure detection

High/low structural filters

Volatility analysis modules

The AI-style engine dynamically combines these components and adjusts internal parameters according to the current market state.

Classic trading structures provide stability and clarity, while the adaptive logic adds flexibility and noise resistance. The main objective is to improve long-term robustness and adaptability while keeping drawdown under control.

6. Multi-Layer Protection System (Prop Firm Friendly)

X Fusion AI has been designed with common prop firm rules in mind and supports multiple risk profiles.

The built-in risk management and safety mechanisms include:

Dynamic stop loss / take profit management

Consecutive loss protection logic

Automatic break-even and stop-loss advancement

Automatic reduction of trading frequency during high-volatility periods

Major news filtering module

Equity compartment / capital segmentation safety modes

It can be configured to align with typical prop firm requirements such as daily loss limits, maximum overall drawdown and total loss constraints.

Traders can further tune configurations according to their own needs and testing.

7. Data Foundation and Training Environment

The system was developed and optimized using:

Approximately 10 years of high-quality tick data

Stress tests covering extreme scenarios (including strong one-sided and sudden moves)

Full trading session coverage, including major events such as NFP and rate decisions

An optimization process guided by real market structure and risk control, rather than only aiming for visually perfect backtest curves

8. Pricing and Future Adjustments

Current launch phase pricing:

Launch price (first 7 days): 399 USD

Planned next price: 599 USD

Target long-term price: 999 USD

Future prices may be adjusted based on further updates, market feedback and the cost of ongoing maintenance.

The actual price is always the one shown on the MQL5 Market product page.

9. Official MQL5 Channel

Traders who are interested in this product, or who have purchased it, are encouraged to subscribe to the official MQL5 channel to receive:

System update information

Periodic discount notifications

Strategy explanations and usage suggestions

Example parameter templates

Important announcements and risk reminders

Official MQL5 channel (inside MQL5.com):

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster

10. Technical Support

Buyers of this product will receive future updates and technical support within reasonable limits (installation help, parameter explanations and answers to common questions).

If you encounter any issues, abnormal behaviour, or are unsure how to choose suitable parameters and risk levels, it is recommended to contact us first via private message on MQL5. We will do our best to reply within 24 hours on trading days and help investigate and resolve the situation.

For users who have already purchased the product, we can provide on request:

Recommended reference configurations (example parameter templates)

Basic usage notes and important considerations

This can help you better adapt the system to your specific broker environment and account conditions.

Your feedback is very important for the continuous improvement of this product, and we appreciate it if you give us the opportunity to provide support and optimize your experience before leaving a public review.

Author profile (MQL5 private messages):

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008

11. Risk Warning

Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk and may lead to partial or total loss of capital.

Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Before trading with real funds, it is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account or with small lot sizes.

Please always choose risk modes and parameter settings that are appropriate for your account size and personal risk tolerance.