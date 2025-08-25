XAU Master MT5

XAU Master EA is an advanced trading system that reacts to market volatility and adapts its behavior to different conditions. Unlike traditional systems, it uses a volatility-adaptive momentum framework that dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions. The EA is designed to capture both explosive intraday price movements and steady directional trends, combining precision entries with strict risk management.

Core Strategy Concepts

  1. Volatility-Adaptive Momentum Engine

    • Measures real-time market volatility using custom deviation filters

    • Expands or contracts trade frequency depending on current volatility environment

    • Protects against false breakouts during low-liquidity periods

  2. Directional Flow Detection

    • Utilizes price-flow algorithms to identify where liquidity is building in the order book

    • Confirms directional bias with higher-timeframe market structure analysis

    • Filters trades to align with gold’s dominant momentum waves

  3. Dynamic Target Mapping

    • Adjusts take profit and stop loss levels based on live volatility bands

    • Expands profit targets during trending markets, contracts them during consolidation

Advanced Features

  • Event-Aware Mode: Detects high-impact news and automatically reduces exposure or pauses entries

  • Adaptive Trade Frequency: Adjusts the number of opportunities taken depending on volatility and liquidity conditions

  • Time-of-Day Optimization: Increases precision by activating certain strategies only during historically favorable periods

  • Market Structure Alignment: Confirms entries against higher-timeframe flow to avoid counter-trend positioning


Specifications

Recommended Brokers: It can run on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended.
Leverage: From 1:100
Minimum Deposit: 300 USD
Symbols: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1


Filtro:
Sergey Porphiryev
1789
Sergey Porphiryev 2025.08.25 22:36 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
2678
Risposta dello sviluppatore Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2025.08.26 01:48
Thank you for your kind review, I really appreciate your support.
Rispondi alla recensione