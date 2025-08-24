Custom Indictor Signal Scanner

 Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert).

Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals 

What is a Custom Indicator Scanner for MT4?

A custom indicator scanner is an Indicator  or script that automatically scans multiple currency pairs and timeframes for specific indicator conditions, saving traders time from manually checking charts.

Key Components

Scanner Types:

  • Market scanner - monitors multiple symbols simultaneously
  • Multi-timeframe scanner - checks different timeframes on one symbol
  • Alert-based scanner - sends notifications when conditions are met
  • Dashboard scanner - displays results in a visual panel

Common Scanner Features:

  • Real-time monitoring of indicator values
  • Customizable alert systems (popup, email, push notifications)
  • Filter options for currency pairs and timeframes

Note :- Use any S/R levels or high low  breakout concept to confirm day reversal its specially for intraday trading, Symbols max 30-50 for easy options remove extra symbols from your market watch.

Use our :-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147960



