VScaleParams

Dikey ölçek değerleri için parametreleri ayarlar.

 void  VScaleParams(
   const double  max,   // maksimum
   const double  min,   // minimum
   const uint    grid,  // bölümlerin sayısı
   )

Parametreler

max

[in] Minimum değer.

min

[in] Maksimum değer. 

grid

[in] Ölçek bölümlerinin sayısı. 