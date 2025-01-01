DokümantasyonBölümler
AllowedShowFlags

Çizelge bileşenleri için izin verilen görünürlük bayraklarını ayarlar.                                  

 void  AllowedShowFlags(
   const uint  flags,  // bayraklar
   )

Parametreler

flags

[in] İzin verilen bayraklar. 