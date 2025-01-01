DokümantasyonBölümler
VScaleMin (Get yöntemi)

Dikey veri ölçeği için en küçük değere dönüş yapar.

 double  VScaleMin()

Dönüş Değeri

Minimum dikey ölçek değeri.

VScaleMin (Set yöntemi)

Dikey veri ölçeği için en küçük değeri ayarlar.                  

 void  VScaleMin(
   const double  value,    // dikey ölçek değeri
   )

Parametreler

value

[in] Minimum değer. 