ShowPercent

Yüzdelik değerlerin görünürlük bayrağını (FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT) ayarlar.                            

 void  ShowPercent(
   const bool  flag,  // bayrak değeri  
   )

Parametreler

flag

[in] Bayrak değeri:

  • true — yüzdeler görünür.
  • false — yüzdeler görünmez.