ShowGrid

Izgara için görünürlük bayrağının (FLAG_SHOW_GRID) değerini alır.                      

 void  ShowGrid(
   const bool  flag,  // bayrak değeri 
   )

Parametreler

flag

[in] Bayrak değeri:

  • true — ızgara görünür.
  • false — ızgara görünmez.