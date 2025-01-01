DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneÖzel GrafiklerCChartCanvasVScaleMax 

VScaleMax

Dikey veri ölçeği için en büyük değere dönüş yapar.

 double  VScaleMax()

Dönüş Değeri

Maksimum dikey ölçek değeri.

VScaleMax

Dikey veri ölçeği için en büyük değeri ayarlar.                        

 void  VScaleMax(
   const double  value,  //   dikey ölçek değeri 
   )

Parametreler

value

[in] Maksimum değer.