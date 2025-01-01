DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneÖzel GrafiklerCChartCanvasDrawLegendHorizontal 

DrawLegendHorizontal

Veri serisi için yatay açıklama oluşturur.                                

 int  DrawLegendHorizontal(
   const int  w,  // 
   const int  h,  // 
   )

Parametreler

w

[in] Veri serisinin açıklaması için maksimum metin genişliği. 

h

[in] Veri serisinin açıklaması için maksimum metin yüksekliği. 

Dönüş Değeri

Veri serisi açıklamasının piksel cinsinden yüksekliği.