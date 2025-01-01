DocumentationSections
VScaleParams

Définit les paramètres de l'échelle verticale des valeurs.

 void  VScaleParams(
   const double  max,   // maximum
   const double  min,   // minimum
   const uint    grid,  // nombre de divisions
   )

Paramètres

max

[in] La valeur minimum.

min

[in] La valeur maximum. 

grid

[in] Le nombre de divisions d'échelle. 