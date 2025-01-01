DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneÖzel GrafiklerCChartCanvasColorText 

ColorText (Get yöntemi)

Metin rengine dönüş yapar.

 uint  ColorText()

Dönüş Değeri

Metin rengi

ColorText (Set yöntemi)

Metin rengini ayarlar                                            

 void  ColorText(
   const uint  value,  // metin rengi 
   )

Parametreler

value

[in] Metin rengi.