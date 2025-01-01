DokümantasyonBölümler
DrawData

Belirtilen indise sahip veri serilerini çizmek için sanal yöntem.

virtual void  DrawData(
   const uint  idx=0,  // indis
   )

Parametreler

idx=0

[in] Serinin indisi. 