ColorBackground (Get yöntemi)

Arka-plan rengine dönüş yapar.

 uint  ColorBackground()

Dönüş Değeri

Background color.

ColorBackground (Set yöntemi)

Arka-plan rengini ayarlar.                                          

 void  ColorBackground(
   const uint  value,  // arka-plan rengi 
   )

Parametreler

value

[in]  Arkaplan rengi.