ColorUpdate

Belirtilen pozisyondaki serinin rengini günceller.

 bool  ColorUpdate(
   const uint  pos,  // indis
   const uint  clr,  // renk
   )

Parametreler

pos

[in] Serinin indisi (serilerin numaralandırılmasına 0 ile başlanır). 

clr

[in] Renk değeri.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.