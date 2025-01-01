DokümantasyonBölümler
IsShowLegend

Çizelge veri serisi başlıklarının görünürlük bayrağı değerine dönüş yapar.

 bool  IsShowLegend()

Dönüş Değeri

Başlıklar görünür ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.