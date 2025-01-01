DokümantasyonBölümler
IsShowScaleRight

Sağ veri ölçeğinin görünürlük bayrağının değerine dönüş yapar.

 bool  IsShowScaleRight()

Dönüş Değeri

Değer ölçeği görünür ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.