ShowLegend

Veri serisi başlıklarının görünürlük bayrağını (FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND) ayarlar.

 void  ShowLegend(
   const bool  flag,  // bayrak değeri
   )

Parametreler

flag

[in] Bayrak değeri:

  • true —  başlıklar görünür.
  • false — başlıklar görünmez.