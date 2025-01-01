DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneÖzel GrafiklerCChartCanvasIsShowGrid 

IsShowGrid

Çizelge ızgarasının görünürlük bayrağının değerine dönüş yapar.

 bool  IsShowGrid()

Dönüş Değeri

Izgara görünür ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.