DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneÖzel GrafiklerCChartCanvasIsShowScaleLeft 

IsShowScaleLeft

Sol veri ölçeğinin görünürlük bayrağı değerine dönüş yapar.

 bool  IsShowScaleLeft()

Dönüş Değeri

Değer ölçeği görünür ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.