Sol ölçek çizimi için kullanılan sanal yöntem.                                              

 virtual int  DrawScaleLeft(
   const bool  draw,  // bayrak
   )

Parametreler

draw

[in] Ölçeğin yeniden çizilip çizilmeyeceğini belirten bayrak değeri. 

Dönüş Değeri

Değer ölçeğinin genişliği.