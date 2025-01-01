DokümantasyonBölümler
ShowScaleBottom

Alt veri ölçeğinin görünürlük bayrağını (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_BOTTOM) ayarlar.                        

 void  ShowScaleBottom(
   const bool  flag,     // bayrak değeri 
   )

Parametreler

flag

[in] Bayrak değeri:

  • true — alt ölçek görünür.
  • false — alt ölçek görünmez.