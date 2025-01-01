DokümantasyonBölümler
Belirtilen pozisyondaki seri açıklayıcısının değerini günceller.

 bool  DescriptorUpdate(
   const uint    pos,    // indis
   const string  descr,  // değer
   )

Parametreler

pos

[in] Serinin indisi (serilerin numaralandırılmasına 0 ile başlanır).

descr

[in] Açıklayıcı değeri.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.