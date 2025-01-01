DokümantasyonBölümler
ColorBorder (Get yöntemi)

Kenarlık rengine dönüş yapar.

 uint  ColorBorder()

Dönüş Değeri

Kenarlık rengi.

ColorBorder (Set yöntemi)

Kenarlık rengini ayarlar.                                            

 void  ColorBorder(
   const uint  value,  // kenarlık rengi 
   )

Parametreler

value

[in]  Kenarlık rengi.