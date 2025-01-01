DocumentazioneSezioni
VScaleParams

Imposta i parametri per la scala verticale dei valori.

 void  VScaleParams(
   const double  max,   // massimo
   const double  min,   // minimo
   const uint    grid,  // numero di divisioni
   )

Parametri

max

[in] Il valore minimo.

min

[in] Il valore massimo. 

grid

[in] Il numero di divisioni di scala. 