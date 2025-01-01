DokümantasyonBölümler
Değerlerin görünürlük bayrağını (FLAG_SHOW_VALUE) ayarlar.                                   

 void  ShowValue(
   const bool  flag,  // bayrak değeri 
   )

Parametreler

flag

[in] Bayrak değeri:

  • true — değerler görünür.  
  • false — değerler görünmez.