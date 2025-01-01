DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneÖzel GrafiklerCChartCanvasAccumulative 

Accumulative

Seriler için veri toplama bayrağını ayarlar.                                           

 void  Accumulative(
   const bool  flag=true,  // bayrak değeri
   )

Parametreler

flag=true

[in] Bayrak değeri:

  • true — serinin mevcut değeri tüm geçmiş verilerin toplamıyla değiştirilir.
  • false — serilerin çizimi için standart mod. 