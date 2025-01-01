DokümantasyonBölümler
DataOffset

Veri konumunun değerine dönüş yapar.

 int  DataOffset()

Dönüş Değeri

Veri konumu.

DataOffset

Verinin konumunu ayarlar.                                            

 void  DataOffset(
   const int  value,  // konum
   )

Parametreler

value

[in] Veri konumu. 