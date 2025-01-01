DokümantasyonBölümler
Alt ölçek çizimi için kullanılan sanal yöntem.                                          

 virtual int  DrawScaleBottom(
   const bool  draw,  // bayrak 
   )

Parametreler

draw

[in] Ölçeğin yeniden çizilip çizilmeyeceğini belirten bayrak değeri. 

Dönüş Değeri

Değer ölçeğinin yüksekliği.